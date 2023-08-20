Lions Part Ways With Promising UDFA Running Back

The Detroit Lions have released an undrafted free agent running back once seen as a dark horse candidate to make the team’s final roster.

The Lions announced on August 20 that they released Mohamed Ibrahim, who earned some buzz through the team’s training camp but was sidelined by a recent injury. The former Minnesota running back was released with an injury designation, so he could return if he clears waivers.

Rookie Running Back Made Early Impression

Ibrahim was seen as a potential late-round draft pick but did not hear his name called during the NFL Draft. The Lions moved quickly to sign him, offering the rookie running back a sizable financial commitment.

“Former Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim is signing with the #Lions on a deal that includes $100,000 guaranteed, per source. Basically the same money as being a seventh-round pick, with the ability to renegotiate sooner,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted. “When healthy, Ibrahim is a baller.”

Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire suggested that Ibrahim would be a good fit for the Lions, complementing the team’s current set of running backs.

“Ibrahim’s aggressive style of going straight north/south and willingness to attack would-be tacklers fits well in the Lions offense,” Risdon wrote. “Ibrahim figures to challenge stylistically similar vet Craig Reynolds for the No. 3 RB spot behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. His ability to contribute on special teams and in the passing game will determine if Ibrahim sticks long-term.”

Ibrahim had four carries for nine yards in the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants on August 11.

Lions Make Changes to the Backfield

The Lions have made some significant changes to their backfield over the few months, allowing top back Jamaal Williams to leave in free agency and moving No. 2 D’Andre Swift in a draft-day trade.

The Lions then brought on former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery and used a first-round draft pick on back Jahmyr Gibbs. They also re-signed veteran back Justin Jackson, who served as the top kick returner last season, but Jackson opted to retire.

Despite the changing faces in the running back room, the Lions are expected to once again return one of the league’s top rushing attacks.

“Detroit’s backs were very productive last season, especially Williams, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 17 touchdowns. One thing missing from the offense last year was the big play in the run game,” wrote Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com. “Watching the film of Detroit’s offense there were too many examples of big runs that could have been with one cut or a back being one step quicker through the hole. That’s what the Lions expect Montgomery and Gibbs to provide.” Twentyman added that the rookie Gibbs will likely play a big role in the passing game as well.