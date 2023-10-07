Lions WR Jameson Williams Reveals What He Did During Suspension

While he may have been kept from spending time with his Detroit Lions teammates, wide receiver Jameson Williams stayed busy during his four-game suspension.

Williams was originally handed a six-game suspension for violating the league’s rules against gambling, but it was knocked down to four games after the league revised rules to strengthen some punishments and lessen others. The second-year wide receiver was cleared to return to the team facilities and start practices on Monday, but said this week that he’s already been hard at work preparing for the season.

Jameson Williams Puts on His Own Training Camp

Williams has been away from the team for the past four weeks, but on the sidelines for considerably longer. He suffered a hamstring injury that cut short his training camp, and was then unable to work with the team’s medical staff during what turned out to be a four-game suspension.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted that Williams had been active during that time, running through individual workouts that he devised himself.

“Lions WR Jameson Williams said he held his own two-a-days during his suspension, and caught 100 passes a day off his personal JUGS machine. His hamstring is healthy and he expects to make his season debut Sunday vs. the Panthers,” Birkett wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jameson Williams Active and ‘Ready to Go’

Williams will be active for the team’s October 8 game against the Carolina Panthers, and told reporters this week that he’s ready to hit the field for the first time since the end of the 2022 season.