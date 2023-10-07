Lions WR Jameson Williams Reveals What He Did During Suspension

While he may have been kept from spending time with his Detroit Lions teammates, wide receiver Jameson Williams stayed busy during his four-game suspension.
Williams was originally handed a six-game suspension for violating the league’s rules against gambling, but it was knocked down to four games after the league revised rules to strengthen some punishments and lessen others. The second-year wide receiver was cleared to return to the team facilities and start practices on Monday, but said this week that he’s already been hard at work preparing for the season.
Jameson Williams Puts on His Own Training Camp
Williams has been away from the team for the past four weeks, but on the sidelines for considerably longer. He suffered a hamstring injury that cut short his training camp, and was then unable to work with the team’s medical staff during what turned out to be a four-game suspension.
Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted that Williams had been active during that time, running through individual workouts that he devised himself.
“Lions WR Jameson Williams said he held his own two-a-days during his suspension, and caught 100 passes a day off his personal JUGS machine. His hamstring is healthy and he expects to make his season debut Sunday vs. the Panthers,” Birkett wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Jameson Williams Active and ‘Ready to Go’
Williams will be active for the team’s October 8 game against the Carolina Panthers, and told reporters this week that he’s ready to hit the field for the first time since the end of the 2022 season.
“The whole time I was staying in shape, I was catching. I was doing those things to where when I get back I’ll be ready,” Williams said, via The Associated Press. “I guess that happened. I’m ready for it now. I just have to tune up some small little things and I’ll be ready to go.”
The Lions didn’t get a chance to see much from Williams in his rookie season, as he completed rehab for a torn ACL and then started in a limited basis. Williams finished the season with one catch for 41 yards, scoring a touchdown on the play.
Williams said that he and quarterback Jared Goff had the chance to build up some chemisty during training camp, and the second-year receiver believes it will carry through to his season debut.
“We had time at camp. We just had some time today. After practice we did stuff, whatever he thinks is good, we need,” Williams said. “So I don’t think it will take a lot of time. It will be good work when we get going.”
But Lions head coach Dan Campbell also tempered expectations for Williams’ debut, saying he would start on a more limited basis.
“It’s just about polishing all the little things and we also know if he does play, he can’t play 60 plays,” Campbell said. “That’s not smart, so we can’t do that to him. So, we’ll see where it goes and it’s all about improvement. No different than the rest of the team, man.”