Lions ‘Have Inquired’ About High-Profiled CB, Face Stiff Competition: Report

There continues to be smoke around the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

USA Today’s Tyler Dragon reported that the Lions “have inquired” about Sneed since the cornerback received permission to seek a trade. The Chiefs gave him that permission after they placed the franchise tag on him.

“Both sides have until mid-July to finalize a long-term extension or until the NFL’s trade deadline to part ways via trade,” wrote Dragon.

“Sneed is one of the best zone cover corners in the NFL. According to Next Gen Stats, Sneed allowed no touchdowns and a league-low four yards per target while in zone coverage in 2023.”

The Lions, though, are one of seven teams who have expressed interest in trading for Sneed.

Dragon reported that in addition to the Lions, the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars have inquired about Sneed.

Although technically not a free agent, Pro Football Focus ranked Sneed the No. 10 potential free agent set to be available this offseason. During the 2023 season, he posted 78 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss with 14 pass defenses and 2 interceptions in 16 games.

Sneed has also won two Super Bowls as a starter with the Chiefs.