Lions Postgame Celebration Gives Tribute to Underrated Grinder [WATCH]

Victories haven’t been common for the Detroit Lions on the football field lately, so after the team was able to get one in Week 2, it was expected that they’d cut loose.

That’s exactly what happened following a major 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders. Detroit played solid football in all three phases of the game, and was able to hang on for a double-digit win.

Afterward, Dan Campbell had a lot to say in a joyous locker room that was bouncing off the walls. As he explained, the win showed a lot of character given how it played out and what the Lions were able to do.

“This is everything we talked about. Detail and discipline. To me, that’s a lot of pent up aggression and anger and frustration that has come out and we did it the right way. That’s how you attack an opponent,” Campbell told the team.

As the celebration drew on, Campbell drew attention back to the task at hand in a long season.

“This is all I’m going to say. It’s one. That is freaking one, man. But everything’s about Minnesota. Enjoy this. You earned it. Be smart. It’s back to work. You guys know what we’re capable of now,” he said.

The hope and expectation for fans is it’s not the last celebration video the team posts this year. Even such, it’s a very good start.

Dan Skipper Given Special Campbell Shout-out

Perhaps the best part of the celebration that the Lions showed off? When Campbell paid special tribute to offensive lineman Dan Skipper, who was playing in the game in a reserve role.

Skipper has been a great story for the Lions given the fact that he was cut by the team out of camp, but stuck around and ended up playing a massive role for the team in their win.

6⃣th year in the @NFL, making his first career start playing position he's never played in the league. @DanSkipper70 answered the challenge. pic.twitter.com/T9RN2lmEXc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 19, 2022

“Hey Skip, nice freakin’ job,” Campbell says to team applause. The team then begins to chant Skipper’s name and cheer for him, showing the love they have for the player.

Detroit’s underrated offensive line was given a lot of love for what they were able to do on the day and how they pushed around the Commanders up front. It’s obvious a player like Skipper embodies all the Lions are about in a big way, so it was nice to see him get the love.

As a whole, it’s easy to see what Campbell and the Lions were so excited about. The game was never as close as the score might have indicated, especially after the Lions blasted out to an early 22-0 lead.

Lions Played Well During Week 2 Win

Detroit’s big day was fueled a lot by defense early on, but the offense played a complementary role, with Amon-Ra St. Brown going off for a big performance while Aidan Hutchinson contributed three sacks.

Play

Lions vs. Commanders Game Highlights: 2022 Week Two

Jared Goff also enjoyed a very nice day, and as a whole, it was a solid performance for the Lions. Given how the team won, the Lions have good reason to be very encouraged about what is going on at this point for the team.

Their celebration shows a squad that is coming together and jelling at the best possible time early in the season.

