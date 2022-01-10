Dan Campbell Makes Postgame Promise to Lions: ‘We’re Going Places’

The Detroit Lions succeeded in finishing their season off strong with a major victory in Week 18, and as expected, the team was downright thrilled with the effort.

As per usual after games, Dan Campbell gave a speech, and also as usual, his statement was very motivational for the team. After the big win, Campbell was fired up not only for the present, but for the future as well.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

As Campbell explained, he believes the team is heading in the right direction to have success. Here’s a look at the celebration video clip posted by the Lions:

“Gentlemen I tell you what, you took the hard road one more time, you sure did. You guys earned that freaking win man. You earned it,” Campbell said. “You went out there and made the plays you had to make and we really complimented each other well when we needed it. We tried the old trickery on the fake punt, we don’t get it (but) defense you come out, make a stand and then we take it all the way down the field offense. I mean there were so many things that happened this game that make you proud as a coach where you put Jonah (Jackson) in center. He played center. I respect the hell out of that. You guys that have stood in there and just banged away man, I respect the hell out of that. I always will. There’s a place for you on this team when you produce and you lay it on the line because that stuff man, that’s better than gold man. It’s better than gold. That’s where champions are born and made. You guys made me proud that we are now springboarding. We are springboarding and we have by the way, already started this about three or four weeks ago. We know what we’re capable of, and man, when we get the off-season running we’re going. We’re going places because we want to go places and we know the formula.”

After that speech, safety Tracy Walker broke down the huddle and sent the Lions into the offseason with some extra motivation. Clearly, the coach has the team pulling in the right direction in the locker room as the team gets set for the offseason.

Highlights From Lions’ Week 18 Win

It was a dominating game for the Lions in all phases which led to the victory. Detroit’s defense was dominant on the day with 4 sacks and 3 takeaways, which was significant considering the leading role the unit had played in coming up small in recent weeks. Offensively, the Lions exploded by their standards for 37 total points in the game and made numerous big plays and trick plays. It was the kind of dominating performance start to finish that fans could be proud of in a season finale.





Play



Packers vs. Lions Week 18 Highlights | NFL 2021 The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions during Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball NFL Vault youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play… 2022-01-09T21:24:05Z

Watching the highlights, it’s easy to see why Campbell and the team are so fired up. The Lions finished the season in very strong fashion if not in dominating fashion.

Watch St. Brown’s Touchdown vs. Packers

A big reason the Lions were able to get the win? Rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. The rookie not only shattered Roy Williams’ franchise record for receiving yards in a season by a first-year player, he also find a way into the end zone. On fourth-down, the Lions targeted St. Brown, and he delivered a major catch for the team in the end zone to extend Detroit into the lead in the game.

The rookie sensation! Fourth straight game with a TD for @amonra_stbrown 📺: #GBvsDET on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/jA6maHZrUm — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

St. Brown has been on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the catch he made in this game was one that could springboard him moving forward into 2022. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and the fact he turned another one in during the season finale is huge.

Like the Lions, St. Brown ends the season on a high note and will blast into the offseason full of confidence.

READ NEXT: Lions Defender Makes Promise for Lions’ Future