Lions Reserve Lineman May Now Start After Gruesome Injury Recovery

The NFL can be a tough place and full of all sorts of gruesome injuries. Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg suffered through one in 2021 that was no exception.

Stenberg was lost late last season and did not return. With multiple other major injuries playing out across the roster, the toils of a backup offensive lineman could have been easily swept under the rug, and that may have been what ended up happening.

As Detroit News reporter Justin Rogers pointed out, it may not have been initially reported at the time what happened to Stenberg. While the player was meeting with the media on Wednesday, September 7, he managed to take care of that housekeeping.

The injury? According to Stenberg, a torn MCL that needed reattachment to the bone.

“Not sure anyone ever reported why Logan Stenberg went on IR last season. He told me today he suffered a torn MCL that had to be reattached to the bone. Had surgery in early November, was back at full strength by March. He’s now in play to make his first career start this week,” Rogers tweeted.

It might not sound like the fractured throat that center Frank Ragnow played with a few years back, but it certainly is high on the pain and recovery threshold, especially for a position that depends on balance and leg leverage.

The good news is Stenberg appears to have made a full recovery and has secured a reserve role for 2022 with the Lions. With new injuries a reality, he may soon be pressed into duty for the team as well.

Stenberg May Start Week 1 for Lions

This week, Stenberg may be pressed into duty as part of the plan to replace Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who went on injured reserve and may be facing a longer recovery.

One of the potential solutions the team is kicking around is playing Stenberg at left guard, moving usual left guard Jonah Jackson to the right side and leaving both tackles and Ragnow intact in their usual spots. Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com tweeted about this idea after Wednesday’s practice.

“Campbell said the team is going to give Tommy Kraemer a look at RG. Will also look at Logan Stenberg, he would play LG and they’d move Jonah Jackson to RG. Could also move Ragnow to G and play Evan Brown at C. They’ve got options,” Twentyman tweeted.

That plan might make the most sense of any, because it would allow players to play to their strengths. It wouldn’t force a position switch with either Penei Sewell or Ragnow, and would give Stenberg a chance to showcase his talents to the team.

It seems all Stenberg has ever wanted is a chance, and this could be his big break to show what he is capable of.

Stenberg Has Vowed Readiness for Lions

If he does have to play, Stenberg is a player the Lions can count on. He made that much clear a few weeks back when discussing his role and the position battle he was in during training camp.

Speaking after practice on Tuesday, August 23, the lineman discussed where he was at during the time, and as he said, he was not relenting on chasing down a role with the team.

Play

“I think it’s all about experience, and the more experience you can get when your number’s called, you’re more prepared,” he said. “I mean, that’s all it is. Just being ready for that right time, so still preparing, still getting ready for that right time when my name’s called, and doing everything I can.”

As Stenberg said, he relishes the work it takes to stick in the NFL, because he wants everyone to know he will be ready for the challenge.

“It’s just staying prepared. At the end of the day, I want to play football. This is what I love to do. I’m not out here for any other reason because I want to be out here,” he told the media. “I want to be the best at everything that I do and that includes football, so staying ready, trying to prepare every day for when my name is called. I’ll be ready and I can perform.”

For Stenberg, it seemed making the team would tough. The Lions have depth at guard, and with Tommy Kraemer also impressive, it could have been hard to justify keeping him. At this point, though, the team could be glad they did given the injuries that have played out.

If he does end up playing a starting role, Stenberg can’t be bet against seizing the opportunity. He’s gone through too much to have any other outcome.

