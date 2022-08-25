Reserve Lions Lineman Fighting Hard for Opportunity: ‘I’ll Be Ready’

The Detroit Lions have what many assume is one of the best offensive lines in football for the 2022 season, so breaking through can be tough duty for players on the outside looking in.

One such player is guard Logan Stenberg. Right now, Stenberg continues to try and battle his way on the roster, but it could be tough duty for him to break through given the other players who are ahead of him.

Even such, that does not matter. Stenberg continues to fight for his role. Speaking after practice on Tuesday, August 23, the lineman discussed where he is at, and as he said, he is not relenting on chasing down a role with the team.

“I think it’s all about experience, and the more experience you can get when your number’s called, you’re more prepared,” he said. “I mean, that’s all it is. Just being ready for that right time, so still preparing, still getting ready for that right time when my name’s called, and doing everything I can.”

As Stenberg said, he is relishing the work it takes to stick in the NFL, because he wants everyone to know he will be ready for the challenge.

“It’s just staying prepared. At the end of the day, I want to play football. This is what I love to do. I’m not out here for any other reason because I want to be out here,” he told the media. “I want to be the best at everything that I do and that includes football, so staying ready, trying to prepare every day for when my name is called. I’ll be ready and I can perform.”

For Stenberg, making the team might be tough. The Lions have depth at guard, and with Tommy Kraemer also impressive and the need strong for a swing tackle, it might not make sense for the Lions to keep a pair of players at the position.

No matter what happens, it’s clear that Stenberg wants to stay prepared and part of the mix for the Lions.

Stenberg Pleased With Preseason Performance

If getting experience is the biggest goal for Stenberg at this point, then the work he did last week was a great step in that direction.

Against Indianapolis, Stenberg was part of a line that stepped up and played a dominating role in the game and paved the way for Detroit rushers. As the lineman said, he thinks he did a good job in the game as well as practice.

“I feel like I played pretty well in that last preseason game. I was happy with my performance, you know we prepared all week with them. We got after them during the week a little bit as well, so it was a great week for me,” he said.

As it relates to what he will do on the field, it’s anyone’s guess. Stenberg, though, feels as if he is trending in the right direction given what he has done.

Stenberg’s College Stats & Highlights

Coming in with the nickname “Mr. Nasty” out of Kentucky, many expected immediate results for Stenberg relative to where he was drafted.

Indeed, he was a fourth-round pick of the team, and a player who was a first-team All-ACC selection for his work in 2019 as well as a second-team All-American at guard. In the NFL, Stenberg has only played in 2 games with no starts, and he is looking forward to trying to change that moving forward starting this year.

A look at some of the highlights shows a player that has the type of physical traits that the Lions will like to see:

The Lions will have a decision to make with Stenberg next week. If he cracks the roster again, folks can count on him remaining prepared to do whatever he can to stick around and be useful.

