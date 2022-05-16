Malcolm Rodriguez Explains How He Can ‘Be Great’ Like Barry Sanders

When the Detroit Lions selected Malcolm Rodriguez in the 2022 NFL draft, there was an interesting connection given Rodriguez came from Oklahoma State. It’s a coincidence likely too obvious for a lot of fans.

Just like Barry Sanders before him, Rodriguez comes to town with a chance to make a big impact, and Rodriguez is very conscious of what Sanders was able to do as a member of the Lions.

Speaking to the media after practice on Saturday, May 14, Rodriguez was asked about the uncanny connection of a pair of Cowboys landing in the Motor City albeit decades apart. Rodriguez was clearly aware of what Sanders meant to his new city and how he can get to that same level himself:

Pokes ➡️ Pride There's something special about those @CowboyFB guys pic.twitter.com/bXTJ1F0Ch0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 14, 2022

“That’s his legacy man, I’m just coming here trying to be the Oklahoma State way like he did and be great like him, so, it’s one of those things. He put the work in and it’s just all on me now to put in the same work,” Rodriguez explained.

Though the two play different positions, it isn’t a stretch to say there is an understanding of what can happen when the mind is put into gear, and there is a lot that Rodriguez can take from what Sanders was able to do. He came to town and put in the work every day to be great. Eventually, he was able to become one of the best in the league at his position.

While Rodriguez is not likely to be breaking ankles on the field like Sanders did, he can still be a great player in his own right and help in re-writing the history at the linebacker position. That spot needs an infusion of talent and playmaking, and with hard work, Rodriguez could provide it.

Already, he has a good roadmap toward getting this done, and seems to have the motivation on his side as well.

Rodriguez Already Showing off Hands During Camp

A big reason the Lions drafted Rodriguez was his ability to be a playmaker on defense. In his career, he collected 2 interceptions and forced 13 fumbles. Already in camp, Rodriguez was showing off with some nice plays, and as the Lions account showed, he has a knack for getting the ball with some quality hands. Here’s a look at him making a play in camp on a ball:

Rodriguez is already talking the talk in addition to walking the walk on the field. To that end, it’s going to be fun to see how he develops and if he can make the kind of impact on defense that Sanders made on offense. Detroit needs those kind of plays on defense.

At this point, if Rodriguez brings the mindset, he looks to already have the game. It could be interesting to see how he develops.

Rodriguez’s College Stats & Highlights

Watching the tape, it’s easy to see what folks are so excited about with regard to Rodriguez. He is one of those players who always seems to work his way into big plays because he is near the ball constantly. The stats are fairly insane for Rodriguez, given 408 college tackles, 32 tackles for-loss, 7.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 11 passes defended and a whopping 13 fumbles, a very high total.

Here’s a look at the clips:

Play

Biggest Sleeper Linebacker In The Draft! II Malcolm Rodriguez Highlights Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez 2021 Highlights Song: Tip Off – Money Man Bicho Prodz (Mine) Social Media Instagram: instagram.com/bicho.marti… Twitter: twitter.com/BichoMartnez1 Malcolm's Instagram: @malcolm_rod_20 Thanks For Watching! 2022-03-22T03:01:00Z

Safe to say Lions fans will like Rodriguez when they get to know him in a big way, and he has already made some impressive highlight reels coming into the league. He also has the right mindset transitioning to a team that already employed a legend from his college.

