Big 12 Coach Offers Lions’ Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez Telling Praise

Since the Detroit Lions nabbed linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in the sixth-round of the draft, folks have been lining up to proclaim the player a potential steal for the team.

Rodriguez is gritty and never takes plays off, which makes him an ideal fit for a team like Detroit who brought passion and energy in their first season under new head coach Dan Campbell. As the program gets going in Detroit, Rodriguez could be an even better fit than some may have imagined at first.

What kind of player is Rodriguez specifically? According to a former coach in the Big 12, the kind of gritty competitor that will fit in well with the Lions given what he can do on the field.

Speaking in a new ESPN Insider piece by Adam Rittenberg, college coaches broke down players and draft picks, and when it came to the Big 12, Rodriguez was one of the names that got singled out due to his play. As a coach explained to Rittenberg, he wouldn’t be shocked if Rodriguez gets on the field quickly.

“He’s got such instincts and such a low center of gravity with pop, leverage,” a Big 12 coach said of Rodriguez. “He’s going to find his way to play (in the NFL). How fast he is and how smart he is, he was the heart and soul of that defense.”

Many might be sleeping on Rodriguez making an impact in the league due to his size, but the words of this coach should be taken for merit. Rodriguez has a lot going for him and might simply will his way on Detroit’s roster with pure grit.

Campbell and company may have hit a home run in terms of mentality with Rodriguez, which is something analysts and coaches apparently can agree on. Seeing where he goes next will be the fun part for fans.

Rodriguez Could Push for Fast Role With Lions

For these reasons, it would not be a shock to see Rodriguez in contention for a fast role on defense. The Lions didn’t add much to the linebacker position this offseason, and struggled mightily there in 2021. This led to the notion that the team would make some additions this offseason, and they did. Rodriguez will have to fight the likes of Chris Board, Alex Anzalone and fellow rookie James Houston for a linebacker role. That’s not exactly a huge amount of folks ahead of him on the depth chart, meaning he could quickly chase down a role with the team if he shows the same kind of passion and energy that he did on the field while in college.

Even if Rodriguez doesn’t start right away on defense, the linebacker could figure to be a player who gets into the mix immediately on special teams. His grit and determination will all but certainly ensure some type of role there in Detroit right off the bat.

Rodriguez’s College Stats & Highlights

Watching the tape, it’s easy to see what folks are so excited about with regard to Rodriguez on the field of play. He is one of those players who always seems to work his way into big plays because he is near the ball constantly. The stats are fairly insane for Rodriguez, given 408 college tackles, 32 tackles for-loss, 7.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 11 passes defended and a whopping 13 fumbles, a very high total.

Here’s a look at the clips:

Safe to say Lions fans will like Rodriguez when they get to know him in a big way, and he has already made some impressive highlight reels coming into the league. His mindset and play have earned him praise before, and that might only be the beginning for Rodriguez.

