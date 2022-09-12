Lions’ Fan-Favorite Rookie Praised for ‘Strong Debut’ Against Eagles

The Detroit Lions came into the 2022 season not knowing what to expect from rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

A sixth-round pick, Rodriguez wasn’t initially slated to play a big role for the team. He earned his spot on the roster, though, and also earned some accolades after what he was able to do in Week 1.

Rodriguez was one of the standouts from a frustrating effort for the Lions on defense, flying all over the field. As such, he was cited by Pro Football Focus as one of Detroit’s top players on the day.

Within the recap, the site lauded Rodriguez for a strong debut, especially in pass coverage where he only yielded 24 yards on the day.

“Lions preseason standout Malcolm Rodriguez enjoyed a strong debut, although his grade will be hampered by two missed tackles. The linebacker allowed four catches into his coverage for only 24 yards,” the site posted in their recap.

Rodriguez would go on to finish with four tackles on the day, which was a very solid number. He was also one of the stars for the Lions in terms of good plays on tape.

All-told, this was a good debut for Rodriguez which should allow him to be a part of the solution for the defense the rest of this season. Some of the video highlights look even better.

Rodriguez Cited for Big Plays During Week 1

So why was Rodriguez so good? There is a couple examples as to why that is coming from this first game on tape, and they point to the linebacker’s emergence as a major threat on the field.

Perhaps the best example was how Rodriguez managed a hip toss of Philadelphia center Jason Kelce. The video of this play was shared by Chris DiMaria, and it’s quite impressive tape for the youngster.

Watch Malcolm Rodriguez on this play. Getting blocked by Jason Kelce, the best center in the league and a guy 70 pounds heavier than him, and tosses him like it’s nothing. The guy is just something else. @malcolmlrod @CowboyFB @Lions #okpreps pic.twitter.com/Or7iUBw3xj — Chris DiMaria (@chris_DiMaria) September 11, 2022

Additionally, Rodriguez was stout in the middle for the Lions. He made plenty of big tackles, including this solid stuff that Dov Kleiman tweeted about.

Hard Knocks star Malcolm Rodriguez making some good plays today. pic.twitter.com/ZR4Q9GIVZH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2022

It’s clear that not much changed for Rodriguez from the preseason until now. He remained all over the place and made major plays on the field. That is a breath of fresh air for a Lions team that needed a boost at linebacker for their future.

Rodriguez Becoming Lions’ Fan Favorite

For weeks, Rodriguez has been getting hyped for his energy and ability throughout the offseason, but until now, it’s possible many Lions fans didn’t get a chance to see it on full display.

Now that everyone has seen what he can do as well as watched him dance and entertain on Hard Knocks, fans have gravitated toward the man affectionately known as “Rodrigo” in a big way.

It’s safe to say this first game has not dampened any of that excitement, and may have only added to it for the Lions. As Rodriguez gains in confidence and popularity, he might only become better on the field and more consistent.

The way he was able to play in Week 1 may have served major notice for his future.

