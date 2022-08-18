New Lions Fan-Favorite Reveals Keys to His Quick NFL Success

The Detroit Lions have one of the brighter young rookies in the league in linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and the youngster is putting the league on notice before the 2022 season.

Rodriguez has assumed a starring role on Hard Knocks, from his fantastic salsa moves to his gritty approach to the game, and it’s clear he also has a serious game to go with his fun exterior.

So why the fast transition to the NFL? How did it play out that way in seemingly record time for the youngster?

As Rodriguez explained to the media after practice on Tuesday, August 17, he has bought into Detroit’s system and has never wavered in the confidence of his own beliefs, even as he became a pro.

Jared Goff, Malcolm Rodriguez, and D'Andre Swift meet the media after Lions and Colts joint practice Watch Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and running back D'Andre Swift speak to the media on August 17, 2022 at Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage. 00:00 – 7:10: QB Jared Goff 7:11 – 11:44: LB Malcolm Rodriguez 11:45 – 15:30: RB D'Andre Swift Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel:… 2022-08-18T13:00:15Z

“It’s just one of those things where I just kind of bought into the system and just work coming (into) each day. Coming into work, you just got to have confidence at this level. You just got to bring your own confidence and act like you belong here, so it’s just one of those things,” Rodriguez said. “I come to work every day and just put myself in my shoes and be like, ‘hey I’m here for a reason.’ So I just come to work.”

No matter whether he starts or not, Rodriguez wants the Lions to know they’re going to get the same effort and consistency from him on the field.

“If it comes that way, if the coaches want me to start, I’ll start. It’s not a big deal and it’s just one of those things where I’ll step in that role and just be that vocal leader out there,” he said.

The maturity Rodriguez is showing makes him look wise beyond his years. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn a major role as a result.

If that happens, the folks paying attention now can say they witnessed the moment the lightbulb came on.

Rodriguez Seeing Starter Reps

The Lions coaching staff seems to love what Rodriguez brings to the mix. In the first day of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit turned Rodriguez loose with the starters according to Benjamin Raven of MLive.com.

Lions rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez working with first-team defense against Colts first-team offense out here. — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) August 17, 2022

“Lions rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez working with first-team defense against Colts first-team offense out here,” Raven tweeted.

Ahead of Week 2 of the preseason, this may be the start of something good for Rodriguez. It will be fascinating to see what he does with his chance to impress the staff in a starting role, and if he ends up winning the job.

Rodriguez Learning Scheme, Focused on Improving

A big reason Rodriguez can have more confidence when he does see the field? The fact that he’s been able to learn the defensive system and feel very comfortable within it early in his career.

“The system, it’s clicking in now. I’ve been in there, did some reps and it’s kind of getting second nature to me, so I’m starting to learn the system a lot better now and the ins and out out of it. I feel a little (more) comfortable out there.”

As he said, no day is bigger than any other, and he views every practice and repetition as a chance to do something good on the field.

“It’s just one of those things where I keep in my mind like ‘hey, every day is a new day to go get better and learn and go be great every day,'” Rodriguez said.

So far, Rodriguez has been able to apply those lessons in a big way, and his positive approach has him in line for a potentially big season.

It’s refreshing to see from any Lions player much less a rookie in the fast-paced NFL.

