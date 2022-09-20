Malcolm Rodriguez Picks Up Another New Nickname, Major Week 2 Accolade

It’s been quite the start to a career for Detroit Lions’ rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Not only did Rodriguez become a household name on Hard Knocks, but he earned himself a starting role on the field and has played major snaps for the team. When he’s seen snaps, he’s also looked like one of the better young defenders in football.

In Week 2, Rodriguez got yet another major accolade for his play, being named Pro Football Focus’s top rookie defender for the week. The Lions tweeted about the honor on Tuesday, September 20.

Hearing Rodriguez as the star of the week was impressive for the Lions. During the preseason, Aidan Hutchinson earned the honor from the site for his work, proving how the Lions may have found a pair of difference makers for the team.

As a whole, Rodriguez was appreciated by the site for his run defense, earning an 88.2 grade for that category as well.

NFL LBs with the highest run defense grades from Week 2: 1. Malcolm Rodriguez: 88.2

2. Devin Lloyd: 86.5 pic.twitter.com/FPctHDthV9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 20, 2022

What a solid start it’s been for the career of Rodriguez, who seems to be on an upward trajectory for the Lions right now. The more he sees the field, the more plays he is able to make and the more recognition he is generating, as well.

New Nickname Handed out to Rodriguez and Hutchinson

Not only was Rodriguez solid on the field, but Hutchinson was as well. The rookie duo had their best week in support of each other, and as a result, are looking like a formidable duo.

What kind of duo? Perhaps a buddy cop duo from 1970s television. As NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger tweeted, he’s starting to call the pair Starsky and Hutch in honor of the program and the role the pair play together.

“When I watch this Malcolm Rodriguez and Aidan Hutchinson play, it reminds me of that television show Starsky and Hutch,” Baldinger says in the clip. “This is fun to watch. This is a new day in Detroit.”

Rodriguez has been casually named “Rodrigo” from his time on Hard Knocks, but it’s clear that teaming up with Hutchinson, he could have a ready-made nickname in “Starsky” given how the pair play off each other.

No matter what the duo is called, it’s fun for the Lions to have the makings of what seems to be a fearsome duo in Detroit.

Rodriguez Impressive vs. Washington Week 2

In terms of what he was able to do on the field, there is no question that Rodriguez was a major stud for the Lions against the Commanders.

Not only did he have the clean play that Pro Football Focus talked about within his solid grade status, but Rodriguez managed to pile up the tackles and impact plays as well.

Rodriguez collected a total of 5 tackles on the afternoon, and was everywhere in terms of run support and pass defense once again. So far in the league, those have been his hallmarks, and he has been notice for them in a major way.

Another impressive feather in the cap for the rookie, and yet another nickname as well in what’s sure to be an onslaught of attention as he continues to play well when turned loose.

READ NEXT: Bold Proclamation Made for Lions Offense in 2022