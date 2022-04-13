Analyst Begs Lions Not to Draft Malik Willis: ‘I Want to See Him Win’

Malik Willis has been one of the hottest names for the Detroit Lions on the NFL draft circuit for the last month or so, and many folks are intrigued by the idea of the team taking a gamble on the top quarterback prospect for their future.

Some folks, however, are decidedly not on board with that idea, and the reasoning goes beyond simple roster fit for the Lions. Many don’t want to see Willis go to Detroit simply because they agree with the notion that the team is a bad franchise at this point in time and it would be a risk to Willis and his overall talent.

While that notion is less common, it has surfaced in the lead into the 2022 draft. On Good Morning Football, analyst Michael Robinson was part of a round table chat about Willis and his future, and if folks should be in or out on the idea of the Lions grabbing Willis early. Robinson made it clear he was out on the idea, and it was mostly for the sake of Willis.

"Lions should take Malik Willis with the 2nd overall pick." We In 👍 or We Out 👎 pic.twitter.com/04sX6puub0 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 11, 2022

“I love Malik wills. I think he is a tremendous talent. Detroit please don’t draft him. It’s a bad fit for Malik,” Robinson says on the show. “I want to see this kid succeed. I want to see him win. Honestly, when you look at the Detroit roster, maybe they’re in a place where they need a veteran. Maybe they need a guy who has seen it. Not saying Jared Goff is the answer, be-all of offense but he has seen some stuff in this league. Maybe they can get by with him another year. I don’t want Malik Willis to have a bad start to his NFL career.”

Obviously, Robinson’s take is understandable even if it is a selfish one. At some point, the Lions are likely going to gamble on a young quarterback for their future, and the notion that the Lions will simply be ruining his career if they take him can’t persist forever.

Whether it’s Willis or not remains to be seen, but Detroit’s sketchy history with drafting quarterbacks minus Matthew Stafford leads many to hope the team stays away from Willis. Outside of Stafford, the last handful of quarterbacks the Lions have drafted have busted, dating back to names such as Mike McMahon, Joey Harrington as well as Andre Ware.

Many don’t want to see Wills try to take on some of those negative vibes in Motown.

Insiders Split on What Happens With Willis

Could Willis be the pick of the Lions when all is said and done with the second-overall selection? In recent pieces, insiders seem to be split on the likelihood of that actually occurring. Both of ESPN’s draft insiders were split on that playing out, with Jordan Reid projecting it happens in his mock while Matt Miller believes the Lions do not draft a quarterback in his. Even ESPN guru Mel Kiper has a different take, believing now that the Lions will elect not to take a signal caller in the early stages of the 2022 draft.

If the Lions decide to pass on Willis, they could pass on the quarterback class as a whole in 2022 and elect to put that off until 2023. The reasoning? That class could be better and more consistent at the position than this one. The Lions also have a pair of picks in 2023 as well, which they could use to maneuver for a player of their choosing in the draft.

Willis’s College Stats & Highlights

Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class no matter where he is selected, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:





Play



Malik Willis | 2020 Highlights Music Outro: Eminem – Lose Yourself Second Channel: youtube.com/channel/UC8n8qjtOWK1j3tFiZAeeZ4Q Instagram: instagram.com/justin_stewart_5/ Twitter: twitter.com/j_stew55 ——————————————————————————————————- *I do not own any of the footage or audio in this, it belongs to the NCAA and the copyright owner of the song. I make the videos for entertainment purposes only* #NCAA #MalikWillis #CollegeFootball #NFLDraft 2021-05-03T17:00:26Z

Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. He has taken on the look of an intriguing, toolsy quarterback and that remained through the combine and evaluation process.

Willis is gaining in the hype now, and the chance will be there for the team to take the next step and make him their quarterback early on in this draft. While many might disagree with the notion of this playing out,

