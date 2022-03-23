Electric Malik Wills Pro Day Heightens Buzz Around Lions Pick

The Detroit Lions need a quarterback of the future, but the only question is when they want to make the move to secure such a player. Many folks think the time is now for that move, while others would prefer to see the team wait things out.
One thing is for certain, and it’s the fact that quarterback Malik Willis is going to make these conversations come to life over the next month. Willis has been impressive during the lead up to the 2022 NFL draft, and is making a compelling case for the Lions to select him early on.
Willis got on the field and made moves, and got folks sparked up and talking who follow the Lions. Most see the quarterback as potentially in-play for the team now given what played out during the pro day, and it’s a fact that scares some Lions fans like Adam Rank given how good Willis could be once he gets into the pros.
Even Detroit native and Lions fan Ryan Field was buzzing about the chance of Willis to come to the team, as he was tweeting about that during the workout:
As a result of this, fans have been admitting on Twitter that they are starting to get behind the idea of Willis to the Lions in the draft.
Could Willis go in the second-overall slot? That’s been a rumor up until now, but as Heavy.com’s Paul Esden learned when speaking with Trevor Sikkema of PFF, the rumor is something which has been out there regarding the quarterback being picked in the Detroit slot.
Some fans who were once of the mind that the Lions should avoid Willis now think that the team must select him early, and don’t really see it any other way.
Add it all up and it certainly feels as if the buzz is trending toward the Lions perhaps being interested in Willis. If the team isn’t, it’s pretty clear that some of their most ardent fans would prefer they strongly consider the quarterback this April.
Wills Enjoyed Solid Pro Day at Liberty University
After a solid NFL combine, many were waiting to see what would happen with Willis during his pro day on campus. Safe to say that the quarterback passed the experience with flying colors given the fact that he showed off his maneuverability as well as his strong arm and great leadership. From the start of the pro day until the finish, folks were buzzing about the potential for Willis to go high in the draft and it was due to some of the outstanding plays he was able to make during the event. Perhaps the best play overall was when Willis rolled out and on the run hit a huge deep ball, showcasing his ability to change direction as well as uncork a deep pass:
It wasn’t just about Willis, though. As excited as the quarterback was for himself, he also stayed grounded by having his family there to celebrate his success. That just serves to prove what a humble kid he is in the end:
It was a great day for Willis as a whole, and the quarterback may have not only made himself some more fans, but some money as well. The Lions had to be all-eyes to this playing out for the quarterback.
Willis’s College Stats & Highlights
Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:
Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. He has taken on the look of an intriguing, toolsy quarterback and that remained through the combine and evaluation process.
Willis is gaining in the hype now, and the Lions have to be even more aware of him after the outstanding pro day performance. Whether or not he is in play remains to be seen, but it figures to set up a fun month of discourse regardless.
