Electric Malik Wills Pro Day Heightens Buzz Around Lions Pick

The Detroit Lions need a quarterback of the future, but the only question is when they want to make the move to secure such a player. Many folks think the time is now for that move, while others would prefer to see the team wait things out.

One thing is for certain, and it’s the fact that quarterback Malik Willis is going to make these conversations come to life over the next month. Willis has been impressive during the lead up to the 2022 NFL draft, and is making a compelling case for the Lions to select him early on.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Willis got on the field and made moves, and got folks sparked up and talking who follow the Lions. Most see the quarterback as potentially in-play for the team now given what played out during the pro day, and it’s a fact that scares some Lions fans like Adam Rank given how good Willis could be once he gets into the pros.

I'm growing more and more concerned Malik Willis is going to end up with the Lions. Dude is going to be a nightmare for opposing teams. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 22, 2022

Even Detroit native and Lions fan Ryan Field was buzzing about the chance of Willis to come to the team, as he was tweeting about that during the workout:

The Lions next QB…Malik Willis? pic.twitter.com/0aGpN7j2vs — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) March 22, 2022

As a result of this, fans have been admitting on Twitter that they are starting to get behind the idea of Willis to the Lions in the draft.

I'm starting to be all in on the Lions taking Malik Willis at 2 — DiehardDetroit (@DiehardDet) March 22, 2022

Could Willis go in the second-overall slot? That’s been a rumor up until now, but as Heavy.com’s Paul Esden learned when speaking with Trevor Sikkema of PFF, the rumor is something which has been out there regarding the quarterback being picked in the Detroit slot.

Some fans who were once of the mind that the Lions should avoid Willis now think that the team must select him early, and don’t really see it any other way.

I’ve been anti QB for the Lions until today. Malik Willis better go to the Lions at 2 — Kenny Eaton (@TheKennyEaton) March 22, 2022

Add it all up and it certainly feels as if the buzz is trending toward the Lions perhaps being interested in Willis. If the team isn’t, it’s pretty clear that some of their most ardent fans would prefer they strongly consider the quarterback this April.

Wills Enjoyed Solid Pro Day at Liberty University

After a solid NFL combine, many were waiting to see what would happen with Willis during his pro day on campus. Safe to say that the quarterback passed the experience with flying colors given the fact that he showed off his maneuverability as well as his strong arm and great leadership. From the start of the pro day until the finish, folks were buzzing about the potential for Willis to go high in the draft and it was due to some of the outstanding plays he was able to make during the event. Perhaps the best play overall was when Willis rolled out and on the run hit a huge deep ball, showcasing his ability to change direction as well as uncork a deep pass:

The throw + the celebration. Malik Willis is having himself a Pro Day. 🎯 @malikwillis 📺: @LibertyFootball Pro Day on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/7mcULGBOk5 — NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2022

It wasn’t just about Willis, though. As excited as the quarterback was for himself, he also stayed grounded by having his family there to celebrate his success. That just serves to prove what a humble kid he is in the end:

This is what it's all about.@malikwillis crushed his @LibertyFootball Pro Day and his whole family was there to support him. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/9VWULAWvpg — NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2022

It was a great day for Willis as a whole, and the quarterback may have not only made himself some more fans, but some money as well. The Lions had to be all-eyes to this playing out for the quarterback.

Willis’s College Stats & Highlights

Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:





Play



Malik Willis | 2020 Highlights Music Outro: Eminem – Lose Yourself Second Channel: youtube.com/channel/UC8n8qjtOWK1j3tFiZAeeZ4Q Instagram: instagram.com/justin_stewart_5/ Twitter: twitter.com/j_stew55 ——————————————————————————————————- *I do not own any of the footage or audio in this, it belongs to the NCAA and the copyright owner of the song. I make the videos for entertainment purposes only* #NCAA #MalikWillis #CollegeFootball #NFLDraft 2021-05-03T17:00:26Z

Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. He has taken on the look of an intriguing, toolsy quarterback and that remained through the combine and evaluation process.

Willis is gaining in the hype now, and the Lions have to be even more aware of him after the outstanding pro day performance. Whether or not he is in play remains to be seen, but it figures to set up a fun month of discourse regardless.

READ NEXT: Best Free Agency Value Buys for Lions