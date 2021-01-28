Perennial Pro Bowl Quarterback Interviews for Lions Staff: Report

The Detroit Lions have been assembling one of the strongest staffs in the NFL, and it could be set to gain some more star power in the days ahead.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Lions are set to interview former NFL quarterback Mark Brunell for their quarterback coach position. Brunell was a 19 year veteran of the league and played in some of the biggest games of the 90s and 2000s. While he doesn’t have any coaching experience at the NFL level, Brunell is coaching in high school and has been around the NFL working for ESPN since retirement.

An interesting and familiar face is interviewing for the #Lions QBs coach job to work with OC Anthony Lynn — Mark Brunell. The former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion is currently a radio host in Jax… and maybe soon an NFL assistant. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

Detroit’s staff includes plenty of former NFL players like Anthony Lynn, Aaron Glenn and Duce Staley, so the addition of Brunell would simply add another powerhouse to this mix for the team. It will be interesting to see if Brunell is offered the job and takes it, or if the Lions have to look elsewhere.

Experience can be a blessing in situations where young players are coming into the mix, and Brunell could be a good option to help Detroit get over the hump.

Mark Brunell Career Stats

Brunell was one of the most well-known quarterbacks of the 1990s and 2000s, and his career that spanned from 1993 until 2011. A former fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, Brunell was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars and put the upstart franchise on the map in a major way. He made three Pro Bowls and made the playoffs three times, reaching the 1996 and 1999 AFC Championship games. Brunell was traded to the Washington Football Team in 2004, and stuck there until 2008 when he joined the New Orleans Saints and managed to claim Super Bowl XLIV as the backup to Drew Brees. In 2010 and 2011 he was the backup for Mark Sanchez as the New York Jets made a run to the AFC Championship but lost. He has been seen on ESPN as a commentator and currently coaches high school football in Florida while hosting the Mark Brunell Show.

Statistically, Brunell finished his career strong, with 32,072 passing yards and 184 touchdowns. If the Lions are looking for a steady hand to mentor a young quarterback, there might be no better presence than Brunell considering all he’s seen in the league.

Lions Building Solid Coaching Staff

With Anthony Lynn now coming into the mix as offensive coordinator and the Lions officially revealing they have hired Aaron Glenn to be their new defensive coordinator, the team’s top coaches are now firmly in the mix. From here on out, Campbell will have to go about filling out the position coach list moving forward. They have reportedly added a few big time names in Duce Staley and Aubrey Pleasant, which is a good start as it relates position coaches. Dave Fipp also joined to coach special teams. Clearly, Campbell is on a roll in terms of attracting some big name talent to Detroit as these hires prove. The players have guys who have been there and done that leading them, which is significant to note. Brunell would simply add to this mix if he were hired.

Whether he’s hired or not, Brunell is firmly in the mix for the job, which is very interesting, indeed.

