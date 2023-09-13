Lions Linked to Former First-Round Speedy WR

The NFL is only one week into its 2023 season. But according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Detroit Lions proved they will be contenders with their victory against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As contenders, the Lions shouldn’t miss their opportunity to make a deep playoff run, according to the Bleacher Report writer.

So with that in mind, Knox named the Lions a possible trade destination for former first-round wide receiver Marquise Brown.

“The Detroit Lions might also want to consider Brown,” Knox wrote. “Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star No. 1 receiver, but the team lacks speed in the passing game.