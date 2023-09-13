Lions Linked to Former First-Round Speedy WR

The NFL is only one week into its 2023 season. But according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Detroit Lions proved they will be contenders with their victory against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
As contenders, the Lions shouldn’t miss their opportunity to make a deep playoff run, according to the Bleacher Report writer.
So with that in mind, Knox named the Lions a possible trade destination for former first-round wide receiver Marquise Brown.
“The Detroit Lions might also want to consider Brown,” Knox wrote. “Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star No. 1 receiver, but the team lacks speed in the passing game.
“After beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, Detroit has arrived as a title contender, and it should be willing to go all-in on 2023.”
Brown made 3 catches for 28 yards on 5 targets for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.
He’s failed to become the No. 1 receiver he was expected to be when the Baltimore Ravens drafted him at No. 25 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. But he could still be an attractive receiver if available on the trade market because of his speed.
Brown didn’t participate at the 2019 NFL scouting combine due to a Lisfranc injury. However, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds while playing at Canyon Community College.