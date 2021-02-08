Lions Free Agent Wideout Looking to Team up With Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions are set for an offseason of big changes, and one of the top players they are set to lose could be looking to join another player who’s set to move on.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, multiple NFL players have reached out to Matthew Stafford at the prospects of teaming up with the Rams. Wideout Marvin Jones is a player that Stafford would know well from their time in Detroit, and according to Schefter, Jones wants in as it relates to a partnership in Los Angeles with Stafford.

Schefter wrote:

“One of those players expected to be interested in joining Stafford in Los Angeles is Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., per sources. Jones is scheduled to be a free agent this winter; he grew up in Fontana, California, and later attended Cal. The Rams and Jones seem like a natural fit even before free agency begins March 17.”

The fit seems natural as Schefter admits, so it will be interesting to see if the Rams agree and make the call on Jones once free agency gets underway. Jones had to love the way he and Stafford connected in Detroit, and given he is from California, he could be looking to get back out that way to finish his career out as Schefter seems to indicate.

Stafford seems to be a draw heading toward free agency, and the Rams will probably have to get creative in order to try and get interested players into the mix. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, however. That’s what the Rams have shown with their offseason moves in recent years, so it will be interesting to see how aggressive they are able to get this year.

At the very least, it sounds as if Stafford could have some players very interested in teaming up, and his old Detroit pal Jones could be amongst the most interested heading toward the offseason.

Lions Could Be Thin on Wide Receivers

The Lions have plenty of roster holes to consider this offseason, not the least of which is wideout. The team will be looking to patch several holes, and Jones will leave a gaping void given the fact that he has been responsible for a ton of production the last few seasons on the field. It made sense for the Lions to consider bringing him back, but at this point, it doesn’t appear as if the feeling is going to be mutual with he and the team.

When Jones goes, adding depth to the wideout spot has to be a huge goal for the Lions in the NFL Draft as well as free agency. They need to try and get things sorted out with regards to keeping Kenny Golladay and go from there.

Marvin Jones’ Production Should Make Him Popular Within Free Agency

No matter who picks him up in free agency, Jones will be a quality addition to the roster. Jones has not only made the football team his home, but the city as well, as him and his wife own a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise in Metro Detroit. They’ve been quality citizens in the community, and the Lions should try to sell Jones on being a part of the rebirth of the team into a contender in his next few seasons.

On the field, Jones has been just as good for the Lions. This season, he put up 978 yards and 9 touchdowns. In his Detroit career, Jones has 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns, and that’s not even counting his work from when he played in Cincinnati. Those years, he’s been almost just as good and consistent.

It seems like Jones has a plan for his future and it involves joining forces with Stafford and the Rams. Will the team be able to pull this off in the end? Stay tuned, but clearly, it’s something to watch this coming March.

