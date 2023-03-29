Marvin Jones Posts Electric Message to Lions Fans Upon Return [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have been hard at work in free agency trying to round out their roster before the 2023 season. Another major reunion has happened for the squad with Marvin Jones.

Detroit’s former wideout has agreed to return to the team on a one-year, $3 million dollar deal that could be worth up to $5 million with incentives. That side of the deal was revealed by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Wednesday, March 29.

Veteran WR Marvin Jones Jr headed back to the #Lions, where he played from 2016-20. Source says it’s a one-year deal with a $3 million base value with incentives that can push it to $5 million. https://t.co/jeiQsVFIPV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 29, 2023

Upon announcement of the deal, Jones posted an electrifying highlight reel from when he starred with the Lions from 2016 to 2020. The clip featured plenty of big catches as well as touchdowns that Detroit fans will remember.

BACK & IM STILL BUZZIN!!! BZN “#”?? pic.twitter.com/eoqw2cMmQ7 — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) March 29, 2023

“BACK & I’M STILL BUZZIN!!! BZN “#”??,” Jones tweeted along with the video.

Jones beat plenty of the insiders to the reveal by posting the video, and it’s a moment where Lions fans will likely feel excitement relative to how well he played when he was a member of the team.

Marvin Jones Adds to Solid Wideout Room

This past season, the Detroit wide receiver room was very impressive, and not just because they managed to see Amon-Ra St. Brown eclipse 1,000 yards on the season.

From top to bottom, the group produced. As a whole, Detroit pass catchers would put up 2,962 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season, which was very good. Names like Kalif Raymond (616 yards) and Josh Reynolds (479 yards) were significant for the Lions in terms of production.

In addition to those players, the Lions hope they will be witness to a major breakout from Jameson Williams. The 12th overall pick in 2022, Williams rehabbed an ACL injury for much of the season, but returned late and electrified with 71 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the last three games he played.

Jones will add a key veteran presence and potential deep ball threat to the room in the absence of DJ Chark, who signed in Carolina last week. Jones can expect to see the same type of run Chark had with the Lions, while providing some leadership for the team.

Marvin Jones’ Career Stats & Highlights

Detroit has brought back players they are familiar with this offseason in Jalen Reeves-Maybin as well as Graham Glasgow.

They have done it again with Jones, who has been a fantastic pass catcher during his time in the league after breaking in with the Cincinnati Bengals as a former fifth-round pick in 2012 out of California.

After signing with the Lions in the 2016 offseason as a free agent, Jones enjoyed some very productive seasons with the Lions, posting a total of 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns with the Lions in five seasons. After signing with the Jaguars in 2021, things did not go as productively for the pass catcher, given just 1,361 yards, seven touchdowns and 119 receptions in Jacksonville.

Marvin Jones Jr. Highlights 2022-2023 NFL Season: "Welcome to Detroit!!" Highlights from former Jaguars wide receiver and current free agent Marvin Jones Jr from the 2022-2023 NFL Season. Jones is still a consistent threat in the league and any team would be lucky to have him on their roster. 46 Receptions 529 Yards 3 Touchdowns Please leave a like and subscribe and let me know… 2023-03-17T16:00:31Z

Jones has posted a total of 7,386 yards and 58 touchdowns in the league. At 33, nobody would confuse him with a long-term option for the team. Jones does like Detroit, however, and will offer the Lions some major stability at a position on the field where they need some veteran help.

The return of Jones is exciting for the Lions, because he was a very dynamic talent when he did play in Detroit. Fans will know exactly what to expect from Jones, who has already been a quality member of the team and community.