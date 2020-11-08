Lions, Matthew Stafford Get Good News on COVID-19 Sunday: Report

The Detroit Lions have been watching and waiting to see what would happen with Matthew Stafford this weekend, but it looks safe to say the quarterback has made it through his COVID-19 scare unscathed.

Stafford, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tested negative again for COVID-19, and will be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford's COVID test came back negative this morning and he officially is cleared to start today vs. Minnesota, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2020

Obviously, it’s nice to see Stafford healthy first and foremost but also able to play in a key game. The Lions badly need this win to stick in the playoff race, and having Stafford in the mix figures to be a huge thing for the Lions who need him to be able to have a chance to put up points in this game.

Matthew Stafford Career vs. Vikings

Last season, the Lions could have used Stafford in Minnesota. The team lost late in the season without Stafford in the fold, but they lost a close shootout to the Vikings in Detroit earlier in 2019. As a whole, Stafford has a modest 8-11 record against the Vikings, but has thrown for 27 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions in his career against the team.

Detroit needed Stafford for this game considering he was always going to give them the best chance to win overall against a solid opponent and stay in the hunt for the playoffs. His performance historically against Minnesota has been solid which leads to the notion that the team could be in good shape for this matchup.

Matthew Stafford’s Week On COVID-19 List

Earlier in the week, folks were shocked to learn Stafford had been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. That news didn’t mean Stafford was positive himself but that he had been in the circle of someone who was high risk and had to be observed as a result.

Interestingly enough, though, Stafford also explained why her husband could be alright this weekend. As she explained, everyone has been testing negative all week long since the exposure happened last Monday.

Kelly Stafford has confirmed Matthew and the entire family have been testing negative since the quarterback's exposure. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) November 4, 2020

All week long, Stafford’s family tested negative for the coronavirus as of Thursday, which could potentially continue a good trend in the right direction for the quarterback as it relates to his status for Sunday’s game.

Another batch of negative COVID tests for the Stafford family, via Kelly's Instagram. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) November 5, 2020

The Lions have been watching Stafford since he was deemed “high risk” for COVID-19 following a contact he had early in the week. Since that, there was no mention of how Stafford himself did, but it doesn’t look as if the team’s key quarterback was reversing course since being placed on the list. That always looked to be good news for his potential status against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the end, it looks like Stafford stayed healthy after being watched consistently. So far, the Stafford family continues to remain healthy as well which is good for them and the short term hopes of the Lions this week.

As a result, Stafford is likely to play and play a huge role for the Lions this week which is great news for everyone.

