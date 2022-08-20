Lions’ Former USFL Star Praised for Making Huge Plays Against Colts

The Detroit Lions are looking for players to step up and assert themselves during position battles, and in Maurice Alexander, they could have found a great option to do just that.

Alexander was added to the Detroit roster from the USFL this offseason, and was the best return man in the league. That showcase seems to have helped him in a big way for the Lions, as Alexander has picked up where he left off and is making a huge statement

During the game against the Indianapolis Colts, Alexander ripped off a massive 61 yard return, which managed to get the Lions in great field position.

The play was merely the first in a string for Alexander. He would rip of another big return in the first half for the Lions, and people were talking in a big way about what he was able to do. As was written by Eric Henry, someone will give Alexander a shot.

“Maurice Alexander is making someone’s squad this year,” Henry tweeted.

Others saw the advantage for the USFL, especially if Alexander parlays his chance into a new job.

“If Maurice Alexander can make the Lions roster this season it could prove to be very beneficial for USFL players,” he tweeted.

As a whole, it was a good day for Alexander, something Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News pointed out.

“Maurice Alexander is averaging 38 yards/return across four kick returns today. Pretty, pretty, pretty good,” Bianchi tweeted.

In terms of a great statement, it’s possible Alexander made the best one of the Lions on this day.

Lions’ Special Teams Battles Uncertain

Does Alexander have a shot at making the final roster? It’s possible given the fact that the Lions don’t have big names locking down roles in the return game.

Godwin Igwebuike could be in line to be the main kick return man like he was in 2021, but Alexander could be on his tail for the role. At punt return, the Lions could turn to Kalif Raymond, but with Raymond set to play a big role on offense, the team could like Alexander there, too.

If Alexander can make the roster, it might bump someone else off. He could also play a role at wide receiver for the team, something that could allow him to have an important dual role for the team.

Special teams could be Alexander’s key, much like it was for Igwebuike last year. A fascination conclusion to the preseason and camp awaits ahead of roster decisions.

Alexander’s Career Stats & Highlights

Up to this point, Alexander has had a fascinating career trajectory. He played during college at FIU, putting up 772 yards and 6 touchdowns in the passing game. He had 544 yards and 2 touchdowns as a returner in college as well.

In 2020, Alexander was undrafted, and turned to the USFL to make his mark in football and open eyes. He did just that with the Philadelphia Stars by being a very electric player, and making an impact on the special teams game there with 787 yards on kicks, 164 yards on punts and 1 punt return touchdown in the postseason.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

Touchdown Maurice Alexander Jr. | Philadelphia Stars 19-14 New Jersey Generals | USFL en FOX Los Stars recuperaron la ventaja con un gran regreso de patada. 2022-06-25T22:06:44Z

Now, Alexander has his sights set on making the Lions. His performance in this game may have done wonders as it relates to that.

