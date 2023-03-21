Mel Kiper Has Lions Picking Controversial Yet Effective Draft Prospect

After a busy start to free agency, the Detroit Lions have less needs right now than they did when the offseason began, but how will that change their draft strategy?

Following the first moves the team has made, there has been a bit of a shakeup in the thinking for the Lions. Prior to free agency, many thought the team would go in on adding a cornerback early.

Now, with three major additions to the secondary in cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, it could be less likely the team looks at picking a player for that position.

ESPN sage Mel Kiper released his third mock draft of the offseason, and with the sixth-overall pick, he delivered his biggest surprise yet for Detroit fans. Instead of going cornerback as had been the norm, Kiper went with Georgia’s Jalen Carter at that spot for the Lions.

.@MelKiperESPN's mock draft 3.0 is here! He has C.J. Stroud going No. 1 over Bryce Young 👀 pic.twitter.com/IzzFS2txeO — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 21, 2023

As for the rest of Kiper’s draft, it is not a surprise to see him focusing heavily on the defense in Detroit. The team finished 32nd overall in 2022, and four out of the team’s first five picks by Kiper are projected to be on defense. In addition to Carter, Kiper had the Lions taking edge, Lukas Van Ness, linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta and linebacker Noah Sewell.

Mel Kipper 3.0 Has the Lions winning the Draft with their #6 pick. #6 Jalen Carter DT

#18 Lukas Van Ness Edge

#48 Jack Campbell LB

#55 Sam LaPorta TE

#81 Noah Sewell LB pic.twitter.com/9onc1oO2Nf — 22.23 Pistons Casey Thomas (@GMwanttobe) March 21, 2023

“Mel Kiper 3.0. Has the Lions winning the Draft with their #6 pick. #6 Jalen Carter, DT. #18 Lukas Van Ness, Edge. #48 Jack Campbell, LB. #55 Sam LaPorta, TE. #81 Noah Sewell, LB,” Twitter account GMwanttobe showed in a tweet.

As a whole, that’s a decent draft for the Lions considering the needs it fills. Detroit could use another interior lineman in a big way, and the team needs help on the edge and at linebacker as well.

Notably, Sewell is the brother of Lions’ offensive lineman Penei Sewell, and that move may be a popular one with him if it were to play out. Overall, this is the kind of draft that could help the Lions moving forward.

The most interesting and controversial player is Carter, relative to his skill and some legal troubles that have plagued him in the pre-draft process.

Jalen Carter Comes With Draft Baggage

The move to add Carter for the Lions in the top 10 would not come without some controversy considering what’s gone on with his situation in recent weeks.

Just ahead of the 2023 NFL combine, a report surfaced that Carter was involved in a car accident in Athens, Georgia that claimed the lives of two people.

Carter was arrested last week on charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed a Georgia Bulldogs teammate and a recruiting staff member. He then posted bond and was released.

After what played out, Carter quickly revealed a statement in which he explained what happened, and shared faith that he would be “fully exonerated of any wrongdoing” once the facts of the case were known.

On March 16, 2023, Carter pled no contest to the charges and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and a $1,000 fine. Additionally, 80 hours of community service was included, as was the mandate to attend state-approved defensive driving course.

What happens with Carter’s draft stock as a result of this remains to be seen, but it’s possible that the character concern could push him down the board to Detroit, either at the sixth-overall pick or perhaps 18th overall. Carter has been seen as a potential top-five pick otherwise.

Whether or not Carter would remain on the board for the Lions remains to be seen. The team has not taken any character reaches in the draft under Brad Holmes since he took over in 2021, and has instead focused on gritty players who fit the mold of the locker room and what the team wants on the field.

In the minds of some, Carter still represents the best fit overall for the Lions, given the need he could fill on the team’s roster. What plays out with his legal case will remain to be seen in the weeks ahead.

Jalen Carter’s College Stats & Highlights

In terms of a player who could play a huge role up front for the Lions, Carter is a guy that would be an immediate difference maker for Detroit in the trenches if the team believes in him.

Far too often this season, the Lions have gotten pushed around at the point of attack with regards to the run game. Additionally, they’ve struggled to rush the passer. Carter could help in solving both of those problems himself.

At Georgia, Carter finished finish his career with 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for-loss and six sacks to go with two forced fumbles and four passes defended. In terms of his talent, he’s an obvious space eater who could get along well with Alim McNeill.

Play

Jalen Carter Highlights NFL defensive tackle prospect Jalen Carter highlights 2022-01-05T01:17:08Z

Many think that Carter is one of the best players likely to be available in the 2023 NFL draft. If he’s available and the Lions decide to make the move, it could be an interesting fit.