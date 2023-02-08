Lions Veteran Makes Case for Aidan Hutchinson as Rookie of the Year

The Detroit Lions enjoyed a great season on the field in 2022, and a big reason why that was the case was the play of Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit’s top rookie managed to star in plenty of ways en-route to being a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year, but whether or not he will actually win the award on Thursday, February 9 at 9 p.m. on NBC is another story.

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers thinks Hutchinson is more than deserving of that crown. The reason? The way the rookie was able to star all season long and make a consistent impact in his first year.

Speaking to Good Morning Football, Brockers explained that Hutchinson’s ability to always be around the ball and make plays should earn him the crown. As NFL Network reporter Will Selva tweeted, Brockers loved watching Hutchinson operate.

“Lions DL Michael Brockers on Good Morning Football on whether Aidan Hutchinson should win DROY: “Me biased, I think he should win the crown. Made plays, always around the ball. He made an impact when he was in the game. I just tip my hat to the guy. He’s a helluva player.” Selva tweeted.

Having been in the league since 2012, Brockers has seen his fair share of elite young players on defense. He had a front-row seat to watching Aaron Donald claiming the rookie award in 2014, so for him to give Hutchinson this praise is very notable.

Brockers faces an uncertain future in Detroit, but it’s clear he likes what he sees from Detroit’s young defender and thinks he should be an award winner already.

Hutchinson Had Solid Rookie Season

This past season, there were few rookies in the league as impactful as Hutchinson was on the field consistently, which is why it makes sense that he would be a finalist for the award.

Hutchinson collected 9.5 sacks, most for a rookie player in the league. He also has three interceptions to his credit as well as 52 total tackles. Most of the year, he was a menace to opposing passers, much as he was in the season finale in Week 18 when he sacked Aaron Rodgers:

All year long, Hutchinson made sure to get after it on defense, and led by example all season long with his play. It was a big season for him in a ton of different ways, not the least of which was with showing constant class off the field as well.

Hutchinson ‘Humbled’ With Rookie Recognition

How does Hutchinson feel about being a finalist for the award? Blessed, as well as thankful and ready to share the spotlight with others from his class.

Recently, Hutchinson shared a tweet that discussed his feelings for being a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he took time out to congratulate everyone else as well for being honored.

I’m so humbled and grateful to be recognized as a finalist among such an extraordinary rookie class. Rookie year is one of the toughest. Nothing but respect for everyone who balled out. — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) January 26, 2023

“I’m so humbled and grateful to be recognized as a finalist among such an extraordinary rookie class. Rookie year is one of the toughest. Nothing but respect for everyone who balled out,” Hutchinson wrote on Twitter.

This tweet shows off the kind of class person that Hutchinson is, and what makes him successful. He has the right mindset on the field, and is very responsible off the field. Whether he wins or not, it’s clear he already feels blessed.

Brockers thinks Hutchinson should win the award for what he was able to do on the field this past season.