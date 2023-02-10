Lions’ Michael Brockers Showed Leadership Masterclass Amid Tough Year

Michael Brockers was traded during the 2021 offseason, and while the move could have been classified as a mere salary dump for the Los Angeles Rams, it has turned out to be a plus for the Detroit Lions.

While Brockers may not have brought the stats that he did when he was a youngster, his greatest value to his new team has proven to be that of a leader, and a player who has helped the youngest roster in the NFL mature quickly.

Speaking to Tim Twentymn of DetroitLions.com on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, Brockers, who was a team captain in 2022 that only saw action sparingly in six total games with five starts, admitted that he has come to learn in Detroit that his most important role was that of a leader and perhaps not as a player.

“For me, being the leader is what got me here. It wasn’t my ability. I think Dan (Campbell) saw that he was coming into a new regime, new outlook and he wanted a veteran that can keep the locker room together and show the guys what the true professional is all about. That’s what I was there to prove,” Brockers told Twentyman. “It was a little struggle at first, but I just had to realize what my purpose on the team was and what my value was and I think it was really just showing the guys what a professional was all about. Coming into work even though you know you’re not playing, being bought into the system and just showing that it doesn’t matter what goes on, you got to be a professional about your business. That obviously showed the second-half of the season.”

One thing Brockers was able to do? Watch closely as the team’s rookie players like Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal grew. He admitted to being impressed by both in the interview, and felt that each has a bright future in the league with Detroit following their rookie seasons.

Specifically, Brockers said that in terms of the defensive line room, laying a foundation from the practice field has been significant. That has helped the young players grow, and the team has developed a family mindset in that group.

“You want to know that the guy next to you is going to have your back. If you know the guy next to you is going to have your back in every situation up or down, you know you can ride with that guy. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Brockers said of his approach. “Understanding who you’re playing with, who you’re playing for and when we grow together and you go through training camps and you build that bond, playing on that battlefield and on that field is easy.”

In a world of athletes that are ego-driven, Brockers’ team-first approach has been a leadership masterclass. If the Lions continue to push things in the right direction and do end up winners, Brockers isn’t likely to be around when it happens. He will still deserve a ton of the credit for leading the room as he has.

As tough as the 2022 season likely was for Brockers, he never lost faith in his purpose.

Brockers Could Move on for 2023 Season

Unfortunately, Brockers might be on the team’s chopping block after the season. At 32 years old, he is likely in the sunset of what has been a brilliant career.

Brockers has put up 451 total tackles, 29 sacks, 10 passes defended and two forced fumbles in his career in. He’s been to the Super Bowl and as detailed, a veteran leader the team has been able to count on. He did have some quality plays in the past, as well.

When playing for the Lions in his first year, the team saw Brockers bring some of his patented pocket pressure as well as his leadership to the team. During the 2021-22 season, he put up 52 tackles and 1 sack for the team playing 16 games. Those numbers cratered in 2022, and he played in just six games with five starts, putting up just four tackles and one pass defended.

The Lions could look to get younger at defensive tackle, and that could put Brockers on the outside looking in this offseason. His salary for 2023 stands at $13,975,000 and releasing him would come with a $3,975,000 dead cap hit.

Brockers Talks Life After the NFL

So what’s next for Brockers if he does end up getting released? That remains up in the air according to the player, but no matter what comes, the defensive tackle wants to make sure he isn’t short-changing himself at all, and he will stay open to anything.

“I’m just not closing any doors. I’m not closing any doors. I’m leaving all doors open for media, broadcasting, podcasts, like I’m just trying to do it all. I don’t want to be locked into any one thing. I want to be able to do whatever I want,” Brockers told Twentyman.

Specifically, Brockers said that he is enjoying some simple pleasures of the offseason including sleeping in and being a dad as well as a business owner.

“I’m just enjoying not playing football right now, enjoying sleeping in besides helping the kids out in the morning. Dad duties, got to do my dad duties. I get a nap in between but for the most part I’m enjoying just living life right now,” he said. “I own a restaurant, I own a cigar lounge in Houston so being an entrepreneur right now and and just focusing on that.”

Whatever happens next with Brockers, it’s clear the Lions have a winning personality that has already helped in their development on the field, especially along the defensive line.

As the team develops, Brockers should continue to get a lot of the praise for helping this group no matter what his future may hold.