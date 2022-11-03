Lions Midseason Report: Answering Top Questions for 2022 and Beyond

The Detroit Lions have now pushed to the midway point of the 2022 season, and if fans are downright giddy about that news, they can be forgiven.

Detroit is staring another second-half full of draft position watching in the face, as their banged-up and battered Lions team has not met expectations whatsoever in terms of showing consistent improvement from what happened in 2021.

Yes, the Lions are in a rebuild, but the team could have easily had a few more wins to their credit so far this year. They do not, and more often than not, the results have been disappointing. That’s especially true in the case of a leaky defense.

So as the season begins to turn the corner, let’s answer some questions about what we’ve seen thus far out of the 2022 Lions, while also looking ahead to what might be yet to come in 2023.

Who Is Lions’ Midseason MVP?

Jeff Okudah, Cornerback. There’s no question that the Lions have badly needed the return to elite play from Okudah, especially after all the lingering questions about his viability heading into the 2022 season.

Not only has Okudah been a lock down cornerback, he’s been a willing tackler as well, and has stepped up in terms of leadership on the defense. He’s suddenly looking like the whole package at a spot where the Lions have badly needed a difference maker for years. In terms of good news, this has been just about the biggest development for Detroit.

Who Is Lions’ Biggest Disappointment?

Levi Onwuzurike, Defensive Line. It isn’t just that Onwuzurike is hurt again, it’s the fact that the Lions and their fans seemed to understand how important he could have been for the defensive front.

Instead of being a second-year menace along with Alim McNeill, Onwuzurike was shelved with a back injury he simply was not able to shake, and had season-ending surgery. Having to recover from this injury is not great news for his viability moving forward.

At this point, it’s clear that Brad Holmes may have gambled and lost on Onwuzurike as a potential injury-prone steal in 2021, though he could conceivably rebound in 2023.

Who Is Lions’ Top Free Agent Signing?

Michael Badgley, Kicker. The fact that Badgley, who’s only been with the team a few weeks, currently looks like Detroit’s best free agency signing is a huge problem for Holmes and his front office.

It’s true that the Lions were rightly prudent with spending last offseason, but they also haven’t seen great returns from a lot of their signings, whether internal or external. That hurt the overall depth of the team. Badgley, though, may have righted the team’s perceived wrong in keeping Austin Seibert at kicker over 2021 incumbent Riley Patterson.

Since coming to Detroit, Badgley hasn’t missed a kick, and is a perfect 8-8 on the season including a 53 yarder. He’s also been a flawless 3-3 on extra points. Perhaps Badgley can stay hot and give the Lions their new version of Matt Prater.

Who Was Lions’ Worst Free Agent Signing?

DJ Chark, Wide Receiver. The Lions probably wish they could get a refund on Chark, the oft-injured wideout who took a one-year, $10 million dollar flier to join the team this offseason.

Instead of dominating with deep balls, Chark is hurting again, and he was placed on IR few weeks back with a pesky ankle injury. He only had 98 yards and one touchdown to his credit when he was playing, and let several passes slip through his hands during Week 2.

The good news for Detroit? Chark is not signed past this year, so if the Lions are as disappointed as fans figure to be and want to cut bait, it will be as simple as not bringing him back at all.

Who Is Lions’ Top Rookie?

Malcolm Rodriguez, Linebacker. While some knew of Rodriguez going into the draft, it isn’t a stretch to say few believed he would turn out to be this good at linebacker this quickly.

Rodriguez has been a consistent force since training camp, bringing the thump both in practice and during games, and seems to be coming on as the season wears on. He is always near the ball, and has the look of a gritty playmaker that will be a force for a while in Detroit.

Aidan Hutchinson would have been the easy pick here, but most folks expected him to have the kind of season he’s having, if not better. Outside of Oklahoma State fans, nobody could have predicted Rodriguez to be the type of potential phenom he’s looked like.

Who Is Lions’ Worst Rookie?

James Houston, Defensive Line. It might make sense to some to shout out wide receiver Jameson Williams here, but that simply cannot be the case given he has not played a meaningful down due to injury recovery.

The Lions knew they would be without Williams going into the season for some time, so he gets an easy incomplete. What they didn’t know was Rodriguez was going to impress so much at linebacker for a sixth-round pick. Houston didn’t make Detroit’s roster in the same position, which might simply illustrate how much of a steal Rodriguez is. Still, it would have been nice for Detroit to find another player to help on defense and mine some gold in this round.

Houston might be a developmental prospect for the line’s future, but he’s been quite literally the only Lions rookie to not show anything tangible on the field this season. Given what’s happened up front, that has to be a little frustrating, even if it’s a good sign for the 2022 class.

What Grade Does the Lions’ Coaching Staff Earn?

C. The only reason the Lions pass at all in this category is the work of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

For most of the season, Johnson has been able to sustain Detroit’s offense himself and navigate multiple injury landmines, though there are questions about his overall consistency as well as his ability to adjust out of halftime.

Johnson may well be a future superstar, but he’s probably going to have to wait for the coaching calls to come as a result of the team’s inconsistency and horrid record. Aaron Glenn may never hear that call now, at least not after his defense has been statistically miserable most of the year. He will simply have to hope he doesn’t get the axe by the time the season ends.

In terms of Dan Campbell, he’s not likely to be on the hot seat, although some of his wonky decision making has been suspect, especially on fourth down and with regards to special teams. The dilapidated Detroit roster doesn’t help their staff right now, but the staff has been below average at best most of this season for its roster, too.

What Is Detroit’s Top 2023 Draft Need?

Quarterback. Yes, it goes without saying that the team is going to need to patch gaping holes on defense. That’s true from the front of the line to the linebackers and the secondary.

One could expect the Lions to pursue multiple defensive fixes in free agency and the draft as a result of this reality. It’s time for the Lions to pull the band-aid off the quarterback situation once and for all in this draft, though.

Should Detroit land another top-five pick, which at this point looks as if it’s a near-certainty barring a late explosion, the team would have to think about either Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Tennessee surprise Hendon Hooker, who may well be having the best season out of everyone.

Jared Goff has not proven to be the undisputed answer at the position. He’s shown flashes, but at times, it seems as if he continues to hold the offense back to a degree given mistakes. The Lions will have to decide whether to keep Goff around or find a way to make his massive contract go away. Due to the contract, Goff isn’t likely to go, but that doesn’t mean the team shouldn’t aspire to better his position, either.

How Will Detroit Finish the 2022 Season?

3-14.The Lions aren’t as bad as their record indicates of course, but they’re also not that good and they’ve been badly beaten up in terms of injuries once again.

Detroit might stumble into another win or two on the schedule, but make no mistake about it, this is now a soft tank for the team. Trading tight end T.J. Hockenson confirms it.

The team’s previously “winnable” games might not be all that winnable anymore, either, especially in the case of Chicago, New York and Jacksonville, who have all been respectable in spite of some of their losses. The Lions will be in strong contention for the top pick this year as a result of this finish.