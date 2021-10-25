Mike Greenberg Praises Lions for Rams Loss: ‘Nothing but Respect’

It isn’t a stretch to say that the Detroit Lions might be the most universally appreciated 0-7 team in the NFL at this point in time given the way folks always seem to heap credit upon them even after frustrating losses.

That happened again in the wake of Detroit’s frustrating 28-19 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. While the Lions were entertaining most of the afternoon, the team didn’t get over the hump and get the job done with their first win. Even in spite of that, many folks were still very impressed with what the team was able to do on the field.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

One such person was ESPN host Mike Greenberg. Greenberg was watching the Lions closely in the game, and as he admitted on Twitter soon after, he had plenty of respect for how the team competed on the field all afternoon.

Nothing but respect for the way the #Lions competed today. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 24, 2021

The Lions have not backed down this season, and though they have not found a way to win a game as of yet, the team has still been very strong and managed to command attention on the field. Most of the time, national talking heads simply reject what the Lions have done and ignore them. This Lions team has commanded attention in a way that few others have so far.

Lions Surprised With Fake Punts, Onside Kicks Early

A big reason so many like Greenberg gave Detroit credit was the way they came out swinging on the afternoon. Getting the ball first, the Lions managed to score a touchdown, breaking a long play to D’Andre Swift in order to take a 7-0 lead. After that play, the Lions unexpectedly went for an onside kick and came up with the ball.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Onside kick right after the #Lions opening drive touchdown. Dan Campbell doesn't give an F as he's chasing his first ever win.pic.twitter.com/SoafeKJHTW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

A short time later on the same drive, the Lions were faced with fourth down. Instead of punting, though, the Lions ran a fake and managed to spring Bobby Price on the play to keep the drive going. It later ended with a field goal, boosting Detroit to a 10-0 lead.

Surprise onside kick following #Lions touchdown, and then a fake punt pass for a first. DAN CAMPBELL FOR KINGDOM!pic.twitter.com/ZwmgyRkzYG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

The Lions used the plays to build an early lead against the Rams, and it was one of the most exciting starts to a football game of the season thus far. Very rarely does an onside kick and fake punt get used in an NFL game, especially in rapid succession.

It’s clear the Lions knew they were going to have to do whatever possible not only to hang in the game, but have a shot at winning as well. That desperation and fight all day long worked to impress folks.

Lions Becoming New ‘Lovable Losers’

For years, baseball’s Chicago Cubs had accepted the mantle of Lovable Losers, but it’s becoming clear that since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 and have since been contenders in the past, they can no longer completely hold that nickname. As these tweets in 2021 suggest, the Lions have become a team that folks feel bad to watch lose and have the miserable runs of luck that have played out in the past with regards to all the defeats they take. In the past, most folks would simply write off the Lions. Under Dan Campbell, people seem to appreciate the genuine fight and cohesiveness that the team shows, which could be galvanizing public opinion about them.

Takes like that of Greenberg’s show how public perception has changed a bit about the Lions this season and perhaps for the future as well.

READ NEXT: Internet Explodes Over ‘Fun to Watch’ Lions Game Plan vs. Rams