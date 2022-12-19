Ex-Lions Coach Predicts Lions Make History if They Crack Postseason

The Detroit Lions keep taking small steps toward the 2022 NFL postseason week by week, and whether they manage to make it in or not remains to be seen.

If they do, though, many folks have been championing the potential for the team possibly being dangerous, and one of their former coaches seems to think this is the case in a major way.

Mike Martz was Detroit’s offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2007, and he presided over some great teams and offenses in the league in St.Louis, including one that won Super Bowl 34. He sees something special brewing in Detroit right now with his former team.

Speaking with The 33rd Team, Martz spoke about Detroit’s Week 15 win over the New York Jets. As he said, he sees the team getting stronger as the season goes on, and is impressed with what they have been able to do.

"I'll tell you… if they do make the playoffs, they will not go out early." 👀 Mike Martz believes the #Lions are a team absolutely nobody wants to play right now 🔥#OnePride pic.twitter.com/jePL84OppU — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 18, 2022

“You go 6-1 coming down the stretch like this and before that, they lose to Philadelphia by three. They lose by just a few points to the Bills. Even before the transition on defense when they shook things up a little bit and got better, they were just playing at such a high level,” Martz said. “Defensively they’re playing well. They’re able to do four man rush and get pressure on the passer. They just know how to run the football. They get big plays in the passing game. They’re just playing at such a high level with energy. It’s hard to do this time of year and they’re keeping it up. They’re not tired. They don’t look like a tired football team.”

As it relates to what happens next, Martz thinks the Lions have gained in strength after some early adversity and will be better served for that. As a result, he picks them to be a tough out and make a playoff run.

“This was such a big win for them, and on the road. That’s what’s so crazy about it. They’ve had some big games that they have come up short early, but I think that has helped them transition to where they are right now. Hopefully they’ll make the playoffs. I will tell you, if they do make the playoffs, they will not go out early,” Martz said.

The Lions making a run in the playoffs would be something that hasn’t happened since the early 1990s. It’s been since 1991 that the team has won a playoff game, and few people would make the call that a Detroit team could make a run.

Marz, who has coached plenty in the league, sees a hot team in the Lions that could catch fire in January.

Lions Have Horrible Playoff History

The Lions have been one of the more miserable teams historically when it comes to the playoffs, which is something that makes this call by Martz very interesting.

Detroit hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991. It’s not just 1991, however. Prior to that win, the Lions hadn’t won a playoff game since 1957. They had lost three times combined in the 1970s and 1980s. They’ve had plenty of misfortune in the playoffs as well, losing games in heartbreaking fashion and blowout fashion as well.

Detroit last appeared in the playoffs in 2018, but quickly bowed out, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in close fashion. They haven’t been consistent enough through the years at both making the playoffs and also winning when they do manage to get there.

If the Lions were able to win a playoff game this season, that would make a huge statement about where they are heading in the future. There’s a long way to go before they get in the playoffs, but it’s clear folks are starting to believe.

Lions Closing in on NFC Playoff Spot

After a clutch come-from-behind road win in Week 15 over the New York Jets, the Lions remained alive in the NFC playoff race, and are now just a game back in the standings of the seventh seed.

The team’s schedule feels favorable over the final three games with one home game and some easier road games on paper. In Week 16, the Lions play Carolina on the road, then they play the Bears at home. They will finish by visiting Green Bay to end the year. That’s a very ripe stretch for Detroit considering all of the teams they will play are well under .500.

As of now, the Lions are tied with Seattle, and a game back of both Washington and the Giants. They will be hoping for all those teams to drop a few games late-season to help them out further in the standings.

The Washington will tangle with San Francisco this week, and a loss could bump them out of the picture if Detroit wins. They finish with the Browns and Cowboys. New York, meanwhile, finishes with Minnesota, Indianapolis and Philadelphia.

In Seattle, the Seahawks will try to rebound against Kansas City in Week 16, which will be a tough matchup. They then end with the New York Jets and the Rams. It’s not a terribly easy slate at all.

Should Detroit bring the level of effort they have over the last seven weeks, they are going to remain in the hunt all the way down the stretch of the season. They may even surprise and pull out some more clutch wins as well.

Can the Lions finish the job when all is said and done? That remains to be seen, but already, some like Martz see them as very dangerous if that plays out.