Lions Linked to Detroit Native, Former Michigan Lineman

The Detroit Lions could possibly see both of their starting guards leave in free agency. But Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger suggested the Lions filling that void with Detroit native and free agent offensive lineman Mike Onwenu.

Spielberger named the Lions one of two potential landing spots for Onwenu, who attended Cass Technical High School in Detroit.

“Onwenu may be viewed as a tackle by some teams, which would push him to those offers if that is also his preference, but with Detroit potentially set to lose both starting guards to free agency, Onwenu returns to the state of Michigan, where he played college ball for the Wolverines,” wrote Spielberger. “A right side of the line with Penei Sewell and Onwenu would be absolute smash-mouth football in the run game.”

In addition to being from Detroit, Onwenu played college football for Michigan from 2016-19.

Onwenu spent the past four seasons with the New England Patriots.

How Mike Onwenu Could Fit With the Detroit Lions

Arriving in New England as a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Onwenu had to develop at multiple positions to earn a roster spot.

That’s exactly what he did. In four seasons with the Patriots, he played significant snaps at right tackle and both guard positions.

Over the past two seasons, Onwenu played about 90% of his offensive snaps at right tackle. But he also lined up for nearly 200 snaps at right guard in 2023.

That could be where he fits with the Lions. Halapoulivaati Vaitai began the 2023 season as Detroit’s starting right guard, but injuries plagued him again last fall. Vaitai missed 11 games and only started 3 contests in 2023.

Graham Glasgow replaced Vaitai in the starting lineup. Glasgow played very well, but as a pending free agent, he could receive a significant pay raise. Vaitai is also a free agent and could retire.

Interestingly, PFF projects Onwenu to be significantly more expensive than Glasgow. PFF valued Onwenu at $58 million on a 4-year contract while they placed Glasgow’s value at $13 million on a 2-year deal.

But the Lions have the cap space if they choose an alternative to Glasgow. Onwenu is also five years younger than Glasgow.

Could the Lions Lose Both Starting Offensive Guards?

There’s potentially another option with Onwenu for the Lions. Detroit could re-sign Glasgow and then offer Onwenu a contract.

Glasgow hasn’t played significant snaps at left guard since 2017. But he’s switched between right guard and center over the past six seasons. If he can move primarily to left guard for 2024, the Lions could sign Onwenu to play right guard.

Detroit could have an opening at left guard because Jonah Jackson is a free agent. A former 2020 third-round pick, Jackson made the Pro Bowl in 2021. He’s also been a solid offensive lineman the past two seasons as the Lions have built one of the best offensive fronts in the NFL.

According to PFF, it would actually be cheaper for the Lions to simply re-sign Jackson and Glasgow than target Onwenu. PFF projected Jackson’s value to be $30.75 million on a 3-year contract.

But if Jackson receives a better offer or pursues another opportunity outside Detroit, the Lions could admirably replace him with Onwenu and Glasgow.

Should the Lions lose both Jackson and Glasgow, Onwenu would be an obvious free agent target for Detroit. In fact, going into 2024, he would likely be viewed as a right guard upgrade for the Lions.

Spotrac reported the Lions as having a little more than $48 million in cap space available this offseason.