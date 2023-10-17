Lions Bring Back RB to Practice Squad: Report

Running back reinforcements are on the way for the Detroit Lions.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on October 17 that the Lions are re-signing running back Mo Ibrahim to the practice squad.

Ibrahim signed as an undrafted free agent with the Lions following the 2023 NFL draft. But the team waived him twice in August, the second of which came with an injury settlement.

He’s set to return for the Lions, though, to provide running back depth from the practice squad.

Ibrahim is back as the Lions have sustained injuries to running backs David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Donovan Knight in recent weeks.

How Mo Ibrahim Will Provide RB Depth for Lions

Although he went undrafted, Ibrahim had a terrific college career at Minnesota.

He rushed for career highs of 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior in 2022. That was his third 1,000-yard season; Ibrahim hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2018 and 2020 as well.

In all five of his college seasons, Ibrahim averaged at least 5.2 yards per carry. He finished his career with 4,668 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

SN Nation’s Jeremy Reisman argued in August that Ibrahim “came to Detroit with a real opportunity to make the team as the third or fourth running back.” If his college stats weren’t evidence of that, the $100,000 guaranteed bonus Detroit offered Ibrahim as an undrafted free agent seemed to ensure he’d receive an extended preseason look.

In Week 1 of the preseason against the New York Giants, Ibrahim rushed for 9 yards on 4 carries. But then he suffered an injury.

Ibrahim cleared waivers after the Lions waived him, so Detroit placed him on injured reserve. However, that move would have required the rookie running back to sit out the entire 2023 season. His injury wasn’t that serious, so the Lions waived Ibrahim again with an injury settlement to allow him to become a free agent.

Ultimately, that decision will allow Ibrahim to contribute to a Lions roster badly in need of running back depth.

Rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs to Return in Week 7?

Starting running back David Montgomery suffered a rib injury in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That came after rookie backup Jahmyr Gibbs was already out with a hamstring injury.

Furthermore, Zonovan Knight sustained a season-ending shoulder injury during Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers. The Lions placed Knight on injured reserve on October 14.

Without Gibbs and Knight, Craig Reynolds and Devine Ozigbo were Detroit’s depth running backs in Week 6. They were pressed into significant service when Montgomery left in the second quarter with his rib injury.

Although Reynolds set up a touchdown with an impressive block, he struggled on the ground, rushing for 15 yards on 10 carries. Ozigbo didn’t fare any better, gaining 5 yards on 3 carries.

It’s possible the Lions elevate Ibrahim from the practice squad to play a significant role immediately in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The good news for Detroit, though, is Gibbs could also be back for Week 7.

“I feel a lot better about Gibbs this week,” Campbell told reporters on October 16. “He ran really well on Saturday before we left [for Tampa Bay], and had another really good workout today.”

In Gibbs’ lone start without Montgomery this season, he rushed for 80 yards on 17 carries in a 20-6 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

If Gibbs can return, the Lions will probably feel comfortable leaving Ibrahim on the practice squad for Week 7. But Ibrahim is now available for Detroit if Gibbs can’t play or should the team elect to have four running backs active versus the Ravens.