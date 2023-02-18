Mock Draft Sends Lions Electrifying ‘Developmental’ SEC Prospect

The Detroit Lions have a quarterback in Jared Goff who managed to have a great season in 2022, and as a result, the team doesn’t need to make a dramatic move at the spot this offseason.

Still, the thought of getting a quarterback could be seen as tantalizing for a team that at the very least could use a backup to develop for the future. But what quarterback could be on the menu for the team?

There’s a lot of prospects in the top 10 that the Lions could target, but the team has plenty of diverse needs. With that in mind, Pro Football Focus and writer Michael Renner thought about how to check them off within a new mock draft.

With their first pick at sixth-overall, Renner had the Lions drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon from Illinois, a player he called the “feistiest” in the upcoming NFL draft. That would undoubtably help the Lions in terms of their defense, which needs help on the back end after ranking 32nd in the league.

When it came to the 18th pick, however, things got more interesting. Renner sent the Lions Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, and admitted that the player is a developmental prospect who could be the quarterback of the future for the team and a lucky break if they could nab him this late in round one.

“The first round couldn’t shake out too much better for Detroit if this is how it goes. They get a defensive cornerstone with their first pick and a special developmental prospect to be the quarterback of the future with their second. Oh, and Richardson is so special athletically that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson can get him involved in certain packages without him being the starter,” Renner wrote in the piece.

Detroit’s backup in 2022 was Nate Sudfeld. At this point, it’s unclear if the team is interested in his return. Sudfeld is slated to be a free agent this offseason, which means the Lions could always move on and look to others at the position, especially a young player.

Drafting a quarterback could be a solution for the Lions, especially if that quarterback sits in 2022. If that happens, nobody would be surprised, especially after Brad Holmes admitted he appreciated the approach of letting a quarterback mature.

Richardson is a polarizing prospect. Some see an elite player who can make magic happen on the field, while others think that he is more of a project. As a result, his draft status is up and down. Many do see Richardson as a first-round player, though.

Richardson’s College Stats & Highlights

While he is being mentioned as a top prospect for the 2023 NFL draft, to this point, Richardson has not been mentioned with regards to the Lions.

At 21, Richardson has age on his side as well as time to figure out the position. He has thrown for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in college. He’s also run for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Richardson is capable of plenty of electric plays as the highlights show, but also some big mistakes at times as the interception numbers show:

If Richardson was the pick for the Lions, he would likely be stashed for a few years as he learned the league and position.

Insider Predicted Lions Keeping Goff

Would the Lions go away from Goff entirely for a young quarterback? That is unlikely to be the case, and that’s something that insiders have been reminding fans since the end of the season.

A few months ago late in the 2022 season, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport quoted sources familiar with Detroit’s thinking. As he reported at the time, the Lions aren’t poised to move on from Goff, but rather stick with him.

“As sources have explained, Goff is believed to be their starting QB. Period. Not just until someone else comes along. With all due respect to the unknown — weird things happen in the NFL — the plan is for Goff to be in Detroit for the future,” Rapoport wrote in the piece a few weeks back.

A big reason this is the case? Goff has settled down within the teams offense and is also enjoying a solid season. He’s leading the team on the field and off, and has been the total package for the Lions.

As Rapoport would go on to say, the team now has draft options with Goff playing much better and solidifying his status.

“If Goff continues to impress and Detroit doesn’t need to select a QB in this draft, that pick could end up being used on a top position player or a perfect pick to trade. There’s plenty of time left until then, but where it stands right now is a huge positive for Detroit,” he wrote.

The Lions benefitted from a surge in play from Goff, and as a result, they don’t have to take a quarterback. Some see them taking a gamble on a guy like Richardson, who is high on future potential.