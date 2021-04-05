Analyst Begs Lions to Draft Stud Quarterback With 2021 Pick

The Detroit Lions will have plenty of options when they are on the clock later on this month during the 2021 NFL Draft, and there are numerous positions the squad could target when all is said and done for upgrades.

In recent weeks, fans have heard a lot about wideout, linebacker, offensive line and even tight end. Quarterback has seemingly gone by the wayside, but there is still a segment of the population that believes the team should be looking for an upgrade at the spot even after some major offseason changes.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, in a new mock at NFL.com, analyst Adam Rank revealed what he felt he would do if he were the teams in terms of picking new talent. As he said, the Lions need to be looking at quarterback, specifically Ohio State’s Justin Fields as it relates to their seventh pick.

Rank wrote:

“I know you just traded for Jared Goff. But he’s regressed the last couple of years … with offensive guru Sean McVay. Maybe Goff can thrive with Anthony Lynn in Detroit. You know, the coach who was in charge during Justin Herbert’s amazing rookie season? But I think we’ve seen enough of Goff to know what we’re getting. Goff would be fine as, like, the backup in Kansas City or something. Fields could be your QB of the future. And if nothing else, start dropping hints that you want to do that and see if the Panthers would like to jump up and swap picks.”

Fields has been a controversial player in the lead into the draft, with some believing he isn’t as good as some of the hype he has received. Regardless, he figures to go early in the draft and perhaps even safely within the top 10. There hasn’t been much buzz with the Lions and Fields, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t consider him or a quarterback this year.

It seems unlikely the Lions would prioritize a quarterback early, but as Rank hints, it could benefit them to try and bluff teams into thinking that will be the move.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Other Analyst Called for Justin Fields to Lions

Yahoo! Sports columnist Eric Edholm took a look at projecting Detroit’s draft prospects for 2021 and made a suggestion for the team. Draft Fields to be the heir-apparent in the Motor City.

Edholm advocated for the Lions to nab Fields when they have the chance. He even believes the Lions should or could move up if they think they must to in order to get a shot at selecting Fields.

As he wrote:

“If trading Stafford is the decision the Lions feel they must make, then pairing Fields with a smart, patient QB coach/offensive coordinator/head coach and signing a veteran option who can serve as the placeholder if he’s deemed not ready feels like a reasonable next chapter. And if that requires moving up a slot or two to land Fields, whatever the Lions get back in a trade for Stafford should provide them ample ammo to do so. Detroit currently has all its draft picks in 2021 in Rounds 1 through 5 but lacks sixth- and seventh-rounders.”

Flash forward and Detroit did trade Stafford, but they gained Jared Goff in the trade and signed Tim Boyle this offseason. That’s a solid pair of players for Detroit, which might mean that the Lions don’t look to the draft early for a quarterback this year.

Justin Fields Stats

During his career with Ohio State, there’s been little question that Fields has been an interesting prospect. Since becoming the starter a few years back, he’s done nothing but put up elite numbers while with the Buckeyes. The last two seasons, Fields has been solid, putting up 4,794 passing yards with Ohio State as well as 56 touchdowns. Fields has also rushed for 15 touchdowns and a solid 758 yards on the ground. To that end, he looks as if he could be a Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray or Cam Newton type player who can extend a defense with his arm as well as his legs.

How Fields will transition to the NFL is anyone’s guess, and that’s especially true given the fact that Ohio State quarterbacks haven’t had the best track record lately. Fields will be looking to break that mold when he gets into the league next season.

Some believe Fields is still the best choice for the Lions, but only time will tell if the team agrees with such assessments in the end.

READ NEXT: New Mock Sends Lions Best Non-Quarterback in Class