New Mel Kiper Mock Update Nets Lions ‘Safer Pick’ for Defense

The Detroit Lions have some decisions to make over the next month as the 2022 NFL draft comes into focus, and the team’s work in free agency may be changing a few minds as it relates to who analysts have going with the team’s top draft pick.

Detroit has showed some restraint in spending, which could be good news as it relates to their hopes of building a team that can last for the future. Part of that building will come from the draft, and after some early free agency work and the NFL combine, the Lions still have some major holes to fill.

ESPN guru Mel Kiper Jr. revealed a new look at a mock draft in an Insider piece, and within, he had the Lions going with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. The reason, he said, had everything to do with the pick being safe as well as filling potential need for the Lions.

“Normally I’d say this is too high for a safety, but Hamilton is a unique and special defender. Detroit brought back safety Tracy Walker, but he could play with Hamilton,” Kiper wrote in the piece.

With the 32nd pick, Kiper gives the Lions quarterback Matt Corral, which was not a major shift for the team in his piece. The headliner here is without a doubt Hamilton, who could represent the kind of player the team could build around consistently on defense as Kiper sees it.

Mock Direction, Odds Shifting for Lions’ First Pick

The Lions could be wide open when it comes to the second-overall pick this year, and that is reflected in mock drafts as well as the odds. Some folks see Liberty quarterback Malik Willis as a potential new favorite to get selected in the spot now. If not Willis, Hamilton has certainly also become a more usual pick for the Lions. Most folks have shifted away from Kayvon Thibodeaux and instead believe the Lions could select a Georgia defensive lineman, either Jordan Davis or Travon Walker. Either could make sense given the performances they enjoyed in the testing period recently and Detroit’s needs for elite defenders.

This shift is a good example of how things can and do change during an evaluation period prior to a draft. The Lions were seen as a lock to add a defensive lineman, either Aiden Hutchinson or Thibodeaux. If Hutchinson is off the board, that could open things up in a major way for Detroit.

Hamilton’s Stats & Highlights

There is no doubting the fact that Hamilton is worthy of high consideration in the coming draft given what he has already proven he can do in college. While with the Fighting Irish, Hamilton was annually one of the top players and piled up 138 tackles, 8 interceptions and 16 passes defended. Those numbers do point to his ability to be rangy and cover plenty of space.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:





There’s no doubting Hamilton would be one of the top ways the Lions could look at solving their safety problem, and adding him to the mix could allow the team a chance at another developmental piece for their secondary in 2022 and beyond.

After seeing what he can do in college, the Lions might be thinking that way when all is said and done.

