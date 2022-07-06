Wild Lions Mock Draft Headlined by Tom Brady Selection

Detroit Lions fans have long dreamed of former Michigan Wolverines star and NFL great Tom Brady playing in town, and it appears as if they will finally get their wish.

However, that’s only true in a purely hypothetical sense.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

During the offseason, there’s been some fun thought processes thrown around, what with re-drafts dominating the headlines. NFL.com writer Chad Reuter had a different idea. Reuter put together a “win now” mock draft with 2022 picks featuring players from other rosters. The process involved teams cherry picking other team’s players for their own. With the second-overall pick, the Lions were always going to land a difference-maker.

In Reuter’s case, he sent Detroit Brady, long an adopted son of Michigan. The quarterback went one selection after Aaron Rodgers in the mock, and was sent in to boost the team’s current hole at the quarterback position in the minds of many.

Detroit Landed Other Studs Within Mock

Of course the headliner from this experiment for Detroit was always going to be Brady. The quarterback has the kind of name recognition and credo that few players have in the NFL. Interestingly enough, though, the mock also gave the Lions some other seriously talented players that could help their roster out in 2022. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith was the team’s selection at pick 63, linebacker Demario Davis went at pick 66, guard Brandon Scherff went at pick 127, edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah went at pick 130, defensive lineman D.J. Reader went at 191 and wideout Allen Robinson 194.

All-told, that’s some incredible value for the Lions. The group has 14 Pro Bowls between them, and would beef up some positions of weakness for the Lions, specifically at linebacker and wide receiver. Robinson would add some local flavor as well being he is from Detroit. Brady, however, is the most captivating name on the list obviously.

NFL Fans: Brady Winning for Detroit May Validate Status

Back to Brady for a moment. Since he won all seven of his titles in New England under the watchful eye of Bill Belichick, many believed he might need to win outside the home to cement his legacy. That happened when he won Super Bowl 55 back in 2021. Even with that in mind, Brady still has one more thing to do in the minds of several Lions fans. If he could lead the moribund Detroit franchise to a title, many have tweeted within the fanbase that they see that as a big way for him to prove he is truly the greatest ever at the position.

Many are only willing to admit Brady is the greatest of all-time if he leads the Lions to a title.

Send Tom Brady to the Lions, if he wins the Super Bowl then I will admit he is the GOAT — Eric Wiener (@EricWiener1970) March 22, 2022

Some also see it as Brady’s responsibility himself to force a trade to the Lions in order to try and prove he is the best of the best.

If @TomBrady really wants to prove he's the GOAT, he should trade to Detroit and bring @Lions to the Super Bowl https://t.co/o2Tpg2rzfL — Michael (@RollCall79) March 25, 2022

Folks are also waiting to see Brady hop over to Detroit and join the Lions along with everything else good going on, from the 2024 NFL draft to Hard Knocks featuring the team in 2022.

So Lions got Hard Knocks, and NFL Draft. Still waiting for Tom Brady to take them to the Super Bowl. If he could do that he would be the GOAT. — Tyler Cheese (@CheeseheadChatr) March 28, 2022

Naturally, it’s foolish to think Brady will ever join the Lions this late in his career. He might only have a few years left, and the Lions might be trying to build something that lasts for the long haul. An aging Brady, no matter how glorified, isn’t going to accomplish that mission for the team.

Finally, though, Lions fans can fantasize for a moment about having Brady on their team. For a franchise that’s had their fair share of struggles, it has to be a comforting thought no matter how farfetched it might be.

READ NEXT: Analyst Reveals Lions Biggest Remaining Flaw