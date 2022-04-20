Trade Mock Reveals Cost for Potential Lions Move Upward in Draft

The Detroit Lions have been assumed to desire a stay at the second-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft for a while, but in spite of that, the rumor mills have not stopped providing ideas for the team as it relates to bold moves.

While much has been said about the Lions moving backward and collecting picks, how about the team moving up and using a few? In such a scenario, the team would most certainly be trying to land Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. While the move might be farfetched, the possibility for it to play out certainly does exist.

ESPN Insider Bill Barnwell recently put together a mock draft which included trades for every team. When it came to Detroit’s second-overall pick, Barnwell suggested the Lions dealing up one spot in order to lock down Aidan Hutchinson. When it came to the cost, he had Detroit giving up the second-overall pick, pick 34 and a 2023 fourth-round pick to facilitate the move.

As for the reason why, Barnwell wrote that in his opinion, “there has to be at least some local sentiment for going after Aidan Hutchinson,” given he grew up in town and went to college nearby at the University of Michigan. As he also admits, there is precedent for such a move given it happened in 2017 between Chicago and San Francisco.

If the Lions pulled this deal off, many folks who like Hutchinson’s fit with the team would consider it an overwhelming win for the franchise. In spite of that, it might not make much football sense at this point in time, even if it is something that some of the experts are willing to consider a week before the draft plays out.

Lions Have Been Rumored to Eye Similar Trade Up

As it relates to what the Lions could do, there was a rumor making the rounds a few weeks back courtesy of Dane Brugler of The Athletic that would shake things up considerably. According to Brugler as Chris Burke tweeted about, a rumbling has surfaced that the Lions could deal up to ensure they could select Hutchinson.

“Travon Walker would make a lot of sense with, especially, the timeline the Lions are on. … You can afford to pick a guy who doesn’t need to be Rookie of the Year but, by year two, you’re expecting him to be an impact guy for you. That’s certainly a realistic trajectory." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 25, 2022

Still, the likelihood of this happening feels slim at this point for the team. Instead of giving up picks that could be used for the team’s rebuild, the Lions could simply stay put with the second-overall selection and select another solid edge rusher in Oregon’s Kavyon Thibodeaux. Detroit could also consider Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker at the spot, or they could trade back a bit and try to land Jermaine Johnson II from Florida State.

Additionally, the team could simply wait and see if they get lucky and Hutchinson slips, which is seeming more possible by the day.

Hutchinson Received Interesting Late Visit With Lions Brass

In spite of the fact that many see Hutchinson as likely to be off the board by the time Detroit picks, the Lions brought the local star in for a visit on Tuesday, April 18. As NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter, the team was using one of their final visits to ensure that they could get a closer look at Hutchinson ahead of the draft.

Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson is visiting the #Lions today, per source. Continued due diligence by Detroit on the top prospects, including the one in their backyard. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2022

“Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson is visiting the Lions today, per source. Continued due diligence by Detroit on the top prospects, including the one in their backyard,” Pelissero tweeted.

For the Lions, getting a closer look at Hutchinson seems elementary at this point. The team has to know they like the Michigan star given his ability to be an elite rusher and also due to his potential local connection. To that end, if Hutchinson is on the board, it could be an easy pick for the team to make when all is said and done. Perhaps the team is doing the diligence enough to know if they want to trade up, as well.

Regardless, a move down isn’t the only trade the Lions could choose to make in 2022. It’s fair to remember there is one spot up the team could go as well if they have fallen in love with the local star.

