Lions Floated as Spot for Pro Bowl RB With David Montgomery Injured

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs may return for the Detroit Lions in time for the showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. But SI.com’s All Lions’ Christian Booher still argued former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris could be on Detroit’s radar.

Booher weighed the pros and cons for the Lions entertaining the possibility of acquiring Harris in a trade. Booher formed a strong argument for why Detroit could be interested.

“The Lions have been hit hard by injuries at the running back position, as both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have missed game action this season,” wrote Booher.

“A trade would have its perks. Harris is under team control until 2024 with a team option for 2025. If a move were to be made, it would allow the team multiple years before having to make a decision on his contract.

“Additionally, he’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in both of his NFL seasons and has caught at least 40 passes in each as well.”

Detroit starting running back David Montgomery left in the second quarter with a rib injury during Week 6. He didn’t return. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the media on October 16 that Montgomery is “probably going to be down for a little bit” but added he wasn’t sure for how long.

Furthermore, depth running back Zonovan Knight is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Depending how long Montgomery will be sidelined, a trade for a running back may interest the Lions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021.

Harris has 247 rushing yards and 5 catches for 37 yards in five games this season.

Could the Lions Pursue a Trade for RB Najee Harris?

Even if Gibbs returns from his hamstring injury against the Ravens, the Lions don’t have a lot of depth at running back.

Craig Reynolds and Devine Ozigbo replaced Montgomery after his injury in Week 6. However, the pair gained only 20 rushing yards on 13 carries.

On October 17, the Lions re-signed Mo Ibrahim to their practice squad. Still, Ibrahim has zero NFL regular season experience.

Of those three running backs, Reynolds is the most experienced with 103 career carries.

If something else happens to Gibbs while Montgomery is still out, the Lions will be left with very little experience in the offensive backfield.

That makes a trade for someone such as Harris an interesting possibility. USA Today’s For the Win’s Cory Woodruff named Harris a trade candidate for the Steelers on October 16.

“The Steelers might want to transition running back Jaylen Warren into that starting spot and consider sending Harris to a team that could better utilize his talents,” wrote Woodruff.

“Harris hasn’t quite been the thousand-yard rusher we’ve gotten used to this season, and it’d be very easy to see a Super Bowl-caliber team calling up the Steelers and seeing if Harris is available.”

Harris rushed for 1,200 yards as a rookie in 2021. He also caught 74 passes for 467 yards on his way to the Pro Bowl.

Last season, he had 1,034 rushing yards and 41 receptions for 229 yards.

Why a Move for the Steelers RB is Not Likely

Woodruff speculated that Harris would be worth a second-round pick if the Steelers moved him before the NFL trade deadline. As much as Booher argued for the Lions acquiring Harris, he concluded the trade would be too high a price.

“A move like this also requires draft capital, which is something general manager Brad Holmes may be unwilling to part with for Harris,” Booher wrote. “The Lions have already made two significant commitments at this position, so a third is unlikely despite the recent injuries.”

If Montgomery, Gibbs and Harris were all healthy at the same time, the backfield would be very crowded in Detroit. And none of those backs have any significant experience playing on special teams.

If Montgomery were to miss the rest of the season, then it might be a different story. The Lions could pursue a back such as Harris to keep the offense playing at a Super Bowl level.

But Campbell said he wasn’t sure if Montgomery would even land on injured reserve. Should Montgomery avoid IR, then a trade for a big-named running back makes less sense for the Lions.