Lions Will Host Elite Fan-Favorite Linebacker for Pre-Draft Visit

A huge focus of the Detroit Lions in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft is how the team can best improve their fortunes, and a big way that could be the case is improving the defense.

Detroit’s defense has dragged behind in recent seasons, but the good news is that the team has plenty of picks in 2022 and could understand they need multiple upgrades in order to change the narrative for 2022 and beyond. One such player

Dean revealed on the Bulldogs Extra podcast that he would be visiting the Lions in the pre-draft process. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press was on the spot picking out that Dean would be coming to Detroit to meet with the team during the critical period.

Nakobe Dean visiting the Lions https://t.co/gGwHUaek1u — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 12, 2022

Hearing Dean is coming into the mix is significant news for the Lions. He is arguably the best linebacker in this upcoming draft, and the team badly needs players at the position capable of stepping up and making plays. Dean would offer the Lions an elite player at the position where they seem to need many on the field for the future.

Fans Clamoring for Dean Draft Pick By Lions

Naturally, Lions fans understand what their team seems to need year in and out on defense, which is why it is not a shock that folks believe that Dean should be a pick of the team in 2022. Most folks believe it could be a gift if the Lions are able to get Dean into the mix in the draft this year.

@Lions Nakobe Dean at 32 would be a gift — Jay Gatsby (@VinnieD732) April 11, 2022

That narrative comes from the belief that Detroit might not be able to land Dean at all. Many folks think that the team will have a shot at Dean with their last pick of the first-round, but many fans understand the sobering reality that Dean will not be on the board when the team selects late whatsoever.

Seeing too many Lions fans really think we can get Nakobe Dean at 32. He’s gone by the early 20s. — AnDrew (@andrewsuttonyt) April 7, 2022

Regardless of that, the excitement hasn’t dampened folks who want badly to see Dean come into the mix for the team to help the defense in a major way.

@Lions PLEASE LEAVE THE DRAFT WITH THIBODEAUX & NAKOBE DEAN — David Schwartz (@Dschwa17) April 6, 2022

It’s clear that Dean has become a fan favorite within the Lions fanbase, and many want to see the player join the ranks for the future very badly.

Dean’s College Stats & Highlights

Dean had a solid career playing with the Bulldogs putting up 168 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 7 passes defended to go with 3 forced fumbles. The tape shows what an explosive athlete he is on the field, something he routinely was able to do with Georgia en-route to their elite season on the field in 2021-22.





Play



Nakobe Dean 🔥 Highlights ᴴᴰ Nakobe Dean Highlights (2021) best linebacker college football big hits 2021-10-29T00:31:09Z

By drafting Dean, the Lions would have effectively shored up one of their biggest holes from the 2021 season at linebacker should it play out. They need elite young players at the position, and Dean would offer one. Pairing him with Derrick Barnes could make for a very formidable duo in a few years as the pair learns the league together. Detroit has to hope he doesn’t go early in the draft to help make this dream a reality.

At the very least, the Lions seem serious about Dean, which could be huge news for the future and their interest in the top prospect.

