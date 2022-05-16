Lions Sign ‘Savage’ Former Georgia, Rams UDFA Linebacker to Roster

The Detroit Lions continue to look for help this offseason even after they have concluded a solid NFL draft, and on Monday, May 16, added yet another underrated piece to the mix.

Early in the day, Detroit revealed that they had added another linebacker to the team. Natrez Patrick was signed, and the team sent veteran Jessie Lemonier packing. Lemonier was signed to the roster last season and played in __ games for the team.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Here’s a look at the Lions breaking the news on Twitter:

#Lions have signed OLB Natrez Patrick and waived OLB Jessie Lemonier. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 16, 2022

Patrick is an interesting addition because he was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 and 2020, when Brad Holmes was scouting director there. To that end, Holmes will know a lot about what he potentially brings to the mix. Patrick used the buzzword of “savages” to describe his college linebacker group, and he has also been called a “vocal leader” of the team.

The Lions need help at linebacker, so it makes sense they are giving Patrick a shot. What he does with it now is his decision, but at the very least, the team is letting him compete for a role in the NFL.

Patrick’s Career Stats & Highlights

Since being an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Georgia, Patrick hasn’t been able to establish a strong footing in the NFL. He played two seasons with Los Angeles, and was then cut before signing with the Denver Broncos for the 2021 season. In the NFL, Patrick was more of a force in the preseason, and managed

Patrick’s story is a good one. Since college, he has overcome a lot to make his dreams of playing football professionally a reality. Patrick found some legal troubles that were eventually dropped, but has turned over a new leaf as a report from 11Alive showed in 2019:

Play

UGA star, NFL prospect Natrez Patrick grateful for second chance in life with Dawgs Off-field issues were killing Patrick's NFL dreams … until the Mays High School alum abruptly regained control of his life and love for football. 2019-04-15T23:36:26Z

Though he hasn’t broken through in the pros yet, there was no doubting the production in college. Patrick put up a solid 160 tackles, 14 tackles for-loss, 2 sacks and 1 pass defended. He played with energy and was a former preseason All-SEC honoree. Obviously, Patrick has the talent and the mindset, so the only thing to see is if he will run with the new opportunity in Detroit.

Linebacker Was Still a Weakness for Lions

It’s not a surprise to see an addition for the Lions at linebacker. The spot still stands out as a place of uncertainty for the 2022 roster. Upgrades were needed in a big way at this position in Detroit, and they have come both within free agency and the draft. The team brought back Alex Anzalone and have signed gritty free agent Chris Board, who is an elite player on special teams and could be pushing hard for a starting role when he gets to Detroit. Outside of that, the team lost Jalen Reeves-Maybin and has rookie Derrick Barnes on the roster, who could benefit from help on the field given he often went it alone in 2021 in terms of consistency. In the draft, the Lions added Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston, both of whom could fit the aggressive mindset the team craves on the field. Along with these players, Patrick could stand out if he finds a way to get into camp and make some plays.

Obviously, the Lions needed another veteran at the position and a player that would fit Dan Campbell’s outlook for the team. On many levels, adding another linebacker makes sense and is a big fit.

Patrick has become a choice at the position, and it will be interesting to see if the Lions can tap into his potential.

READ NEXT: Ranking 5 Toughest Games on Lions’ 2022 Schedule