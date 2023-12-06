Lions’ Dan Campbell Breaks Silence on Potential Ndamukong Suh Signing

The Detroit Lions added another veteran defensive lineman, this time to the interior of the defensive line, with 36-year-old Tyson Alualu. But some Lions fans probably would have preferred the team bring back free agent Ndamukong Suh.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the possibility of signing Suh in front of reporters on December 6.

“Yeah, Brad’s [Holmes] looked at all of it,” Campbell told the media. “We’ve looked at everybody.

“At this moment, we’ve made the decision we feel like is best for us.”

The Lions drafted Suh at No. 2 overall in the 2010 NFL draft. In five seasons with the Lions, Suh made first-team All-Pro three times and four Pro Bowls.

Last season, he played eight games for the Philadelphia Eagles, posting 10 combined tackles, 2 quarterback hits and 1 sack.

But rather than Suh, the Lions added fellow 36-year-old defensive tackle Alualu to the practice squad on December 5. Detroit also signed 36-year-old defensive end Bruce Irvin on November 16.