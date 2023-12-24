QB Jared Goff Fires Message on Lions’ First Division Title in 30 Years

The last time the Detroit Lions won a division title, quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t even born. But the 29-year-old quarterback helped the Lions end their division title drought with a 30-24 victory against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24.

Such an achievement calls for a celebration. However, Goff made it clear in an interview with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero immediately after the victory that winning the NFC North is just the first step for this year’s Lions.

“It’s pretty exciting, man. It really is. It’s been a lot of hard work, a long time coming,” Goff told Pelissero.

“It’s emotional, but it’s just the beginning for us. It’s the first checkmark for us.”

With their victory over the Vikings, the Lions improved to 11-4. The win clinched Detroit’s first ever NFC North title.

The last time the Lions won their division, 1993, it was the NFC Central.

QB Jared Goff, Lions Go From Worst to First in Two Years

Ending a 30-year division title drought is incredible by itself. But the story becomes even more improbable considering where the Lions were two years ago.

During Goff’s first season with the Lions in 2021, which was also head coach Dan Campbell’s first year in Detroit, the Lions went 3-13-1. Things didn’t appear to be getting much better for the franchise when they began last season 1-6.

But since then, the Lions have posted an 18-6 record.

“I get emotional thinking about all the guys who went through 3-13 … went through 1-6 early last year and now can stand here,” Goff told Pelissero. “NFC North champs.”

The Lions came into Week 16 ranked in the top 5 in points scored and yards. Goff and the offense had another strong performance against Minnesota, but the defense stopped the Vikings in the final two minutes to seal the victory.

If the Lions win one of their final two games, they will reach 12 wins in a season for the first time since 1991. The Lions have never won 13 games, which they could do with victories in both Weeks 17 and 18.

Two wins to end the season will keep the Lions in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC playoffs as well.

“We played well and still have a ton to clean up certainly there at the end,” Goff said. “A lot to clean up.

“If we clean that stuff up, we can compete with anybody, but hard fought win, and I’m happy to have it.”

Lions Owner Sheila Ford Hamp Sends Message After Winning NFC North

Immediately following the victory over the Vikings, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp also met with reporters. As one could expect, she equaled Goff’s excitement about winning the NFC North.

“It feels awesome,” Hamp said, via MLive.com’s Ben Raven. “We have wonderful people.”

Hamp became involved in the Lions front office in 2014, which ironically, was the last time Detroit won 11 games. Hamp, though, replaced her mother as the principal owner and chairwoman of the team in 2020.

With the NFC North title, the Lions are guaranteed to host a playoff game. The last time the Lions played a postseason contest in Detroit was also 1993.

The Lions won their last playoff game in 1991. They are 0-9 in the postseason since then.