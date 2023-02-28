Lions NFL Combine: 5 Key Defenders Team Must Watch the Closest

The Detroit Lions are getting ready for the 2023 NFL combine, and while they have plenty of goals to accomplish this week, in the end, seeing what players stand out will be key.

When the workouts get going, the Lions will be all-eyes on Thursday and Friday when the defense hits the field. Linemen, linebackers and defensive backs will be showing out, and with major needs on that side of the ball, Detroit will have to pay close attention.

Which players will be the most important to watch when all is said and done? Here’s a look at the most important and interesting defenders the Lions should keep focused on while in Indianapolis.

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh DL

Detroit needs help on the defensive interior, but they’re not likely to get that help early in the draft in terms of the sixth-pick. A player like Calijah Kancey could be a welcome sight down the board.

In terms of career stats, Kancey has put up 91 tackles in his career, and 34.5 of those tackles have been for-loss. He also has 16 career sacks, showing how active he can be even within the middle of the line.

As a result of this work, Kancey was the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year as well as a 2022 Consensus All-American. Those are some fantastic accolades for a player of his stature coming into the NFL.

Will Kancey be able to solidify himself as a first-round player? With a good week, it’s more than possible. Seeing how he fares as a potential early pick yet one that won’t command their first selection will be huge for Detroit. He could arguably be the second-best tackle in the draft.

Byron Young, Alabama, DL

If the Lions don’t want to look at a first-round solution for the middle of the line, Byron Young from Alabama could be a sneaky good fit as a space-eater up front that could do plenty of damage.

Young has managed to put up some fantastic numbers in a sold four-year career with the Crimson Tide. He has totaled 130 tackles, 20 of which have been for-loss. He has also piled up 7.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in his career. The tape shows a very agile player up front:

Young could be a second or third round pick for the Lions, and could help plug a hole for a cost-effective price up front. Draft experts such as Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network have lauded Young’s ability to stop the run in the middle of the line while also showing some burst as a pass rusher.

Does he have that speed and strength mix? This week will tell the story about where Young trends, but he could be a good fit down the board for Detroit already. Watch and see what he can do.

Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati LB

Detroit needs help at linebacker, and as they have shown in the past, they don’t tend to worry about size or any other measurable, but rather consider toughness, playmaking and heart.

Ivan Pace Jr. is a player cut from this cloth. While he is undersized, he doesn’t seem to let that define his game given 306 tackles, 20 sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles in college.

Much like Malcolm Rodriguez before him, Pace could find a home in Detroit thanks to his toughness and his ability to be a football player across the board. Can he show off toughness and other important traits this week that will shine over his size? He will be an interesting watch as a result.

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon CB

Cornerback is going to be a spot to watch no matter who is on the field, but one of the most intriguing prospects is Christian Gonzalez.

At 6’2″, Gonzalez is tall and long, and has speed to burn. That makes him very popular with scouts, and could make him popular with the Lions’ brass as well. In terms of production, Gonzalez has opened some eyes in a short amount of time with the Ducks.

The numbers show Gonzalez is a high-riser, and in the minds of some, a player who has the status of being one of the best potential cornerbacks in the draft. He posted 128 tackles and four interceptions in his college career.

The Lions will be excited to see if Gonzalez lives up to the hype of being a potential top 10 pick. His workouts will be fascinating, and if he shows out, he very well could be worth a look for the team at pick six.

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois CB

Much like Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon is angling to be the top cornerback selected in the draft, and already looks the part of a great prospect ahead of his on-field work.

In a four year career with the Illini, Witherspoon put up 157 tackles, 11.5 tackles for-loss, one sack and five interceptions. He also defended 25 passes and collected three fumble recoveries. That work led him to being named a 2022 consensus All-American.

Witherspoon seems to have the kind of toughness and grit that the Lions would crave at the position. Can he show up and dominate the combine, forcing the team to consider him early on? Time to watch and see how he shows out.