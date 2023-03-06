NFL Executives Provide Intriguing Lions Draft Update After 2023 Combine

The Detroit Lions just finished off the 2023 NFL combine, so the question on the mind of everyone likely revolves around what happens next.

While the draft won’t take place until April, the court of public opinion is certainly going to swirl with regards to major changes in mock drafts. Already, there’s been evidence of that coming from The Athletic.

Just after the combine played out, insider Mike Sando put together a new top 10 mock based on speaking with general managers and executives from around the league. Detroit’s selection in their mind wasn’t a surprise in cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and another corner could also be in-play in the form of Devon Witherspoon.

“Two execs thought the Lions might prefer Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon for his competitive makeup if the team did decide to select a corner here. Two others thought Gonzalez would be the choice for his superior physical traits. “(Lions defensive coordinator) Aaron Glenn is probably going to like Witherspoon because he is so competitive, but Gonzalez is bigger, longer, faster,” a different GM said,” as written by Sando.

Lately, cornerback has become a very popular spot at sixth-overall to mock players to Detroit. To start the mock process, many assumed the Lions may look at a defensive lineman. That could be out the window for good soon with the strength of the backfield class.

It seems cornerback could be here to stay for the Lions in terms of mock projections, and after the combine, that is certainly something to watch for in the weeks ahead. In spite of that, the potential for an even more dramatic move could exist.

Lions Called Potential Draft QB Destination

While the selection of a cornerback has become fairly common for the Lions, another executive offered a more eye-opening take. If the Lions make a play at cornerback this offseason, quarterback could be a potential addition.

Name-dropping Jalen Ramsey and Jamel Dean, the executive wondered if the team may choose to make cornerback a major offseason priority, which could lead them not to feel pressured to make a move at the spot so soon in the draft.

“I buy a corner for Detroit, but that is another possible quarterback destination,” another GM said. “It would not surprise me if Detroit said, ‘OK, we are going to upgrade corner by trading for Jalen Ramsey or signing Jamel Dean and saving that pick for a more valuable position.’ Among corners in the draft, I think Gonzalez goes first, and he is the clear-cut No. 1,” the executive said in Sando’s piece.

Anthony Richardson is just one of many intriguing prospects at that position that could fit Detroit. Richardson had a fantastic combine, and many are wondering if he offers the Lions some sensational future value at the position.

If the Lions make a big expenditure this offseason at cornerback in either the free agent market or the draft, quarterback could be a spot that picks up some steam in the process.

Christian Gonzalez’s Stats & Highlights

It’s not a bad bet to pencil Gonzalez in at this point for a top selection. His work at the combine was fantastic, and showed why he is arguably the top cornerback on the board at this moment.

At 6’2″, Gonzalez is tall and long, and has speed to burn. That makes him a very popular pick with scouts, and could make him popular with the Lions’ brass as well. In terms of production, Gonzalez did impress in a short amount of time with the Ducks.

The numbers show Gonzalez is a high-riser, and in the minds of some, a player who has the status of being one of the best potential cornerbacks in the draft. He posted 128 tackles and four interceptions in his college career.

Play

Christian Gonzalez 🔥 Top Cornerback in the Nation ᴴᴰ Christian Gonzalez Highlights best cornerback nfl draft oregon db 2022-12-17T00:02:47Z

At the combine, Gonzalez didn’t do anything to hurt his status. He had a very impressive week posting a 4.3 40 yard dash and a 41.5 inch vertical leap, which was top two for cornerbacks.

Christian Gonzalez looked the part of a first-round pick during the Combine. 🔥@chrisgonzo28 | @OregonFootball 📺: #NFLCombine continues at 1pm ET on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HiuNb7FCsj — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

For now, Gonzalez is the pick for the executives when it comes to Detroit’s post-combine mock plans. Depending on what happens soon, however, that could be subject to major change.