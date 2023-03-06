NFL Combine: Jayden Reed Ranks Amongst Lions Most Significant Meetings

The NFL’s draft evaluation period can be difficult to make sense of, with plenty of players having meetings with multiple teams.

When it comes to this, the Detroit Lions are no exception. The team had a busy weekend at the combine, and word of what prospects they have spoken to has begun to trickle out in the days since the event.

Detroit has reportedly met with a host of prospects, but out of that unofficial listing so far, who are the most intriguing?

Here’s a look at some of the names that should make the biggest mental headline with fans heading into the start of the draft evaluation period.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State WR

The Lions may indeed like a wide receiver in the NFL draft, but may not want to grab one in the first-round this year. That’s where a player like Jayden Reed could come in handy.

Reed, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, met with the Lions at the NFL combine amongst a few other teams. He could be a target of the team further down the board in the third-round.

In his career with the Spartans, he posted 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns. Prior to that, he had a very solid 797, eight touchdown season at Western Michigan in 2018. He was also a weapon on punt returns in 2021, posting 238 yards and two scores that season.

Jayden Reed 🔥 Scariest WR in College Football ᴴᴰ Jayden Reed Highlights fastest player college football best wr in the nation 2022 2022-09-01T00:29:30Z

Reed has a big body and runs well, and could offer Detroit a ready-made solution should DJ Chark leave in free agency. The Lions have already shown they will draft the local player, having selected Aidan Hutchinson last year. That makes Reed an intriguing player to remember in the process.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB

Much of the focus of the Lions this draft period at quarterback will center on Anthony Richardson given what he showed at the combine. The Lions, though, might quietly prefer a player more under-the-radar.

To that end, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker might be the perfect candidate for the team. The quarterback was spotted with team brass at the Senior Bowl, and while he didn’t do anything on the field at the NFL combine, his health did receive a positive update. Hooker will be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

Hooker put up 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions in 2022 as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, he also was felled by a torn ACL in November of last year, which is certain to impact his draft stock. Combine that with his age (25), and Hooker is sure to be a polarizing prospect.

There’s no questioning the ability of the quarterback that transferred from Virginia Tech to Tennessee in 2021, however. Hooker put up 8,974 yards in his career and 80 passing touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He also added 2,079 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground, proving his dual-threat impact.

If he is healthy and the Lions believe in his talent, they could certainly look at Hooker for a pick further down the board.

Jammie Robinson, Florida State S

The Lions need help in the defensive backfield, so it isn’t a shock to see them tied to any cornerbacks in the draft. More interesting right now is the thought that they have met with safety Jammie Robinson out of Florida State.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Lions were one of a handful of teams to meet with Robinson at the combine, which is very intriguing given his production in college.

Robinson has enjoyed a solid college career between stops at South Carolina and Florida State, posting 318 tackles, seven interceptions, 16 passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his career.

Jammie Robinson 2022 Highlights | Florida State DB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect All-conference DB and top safety in the 2023 draft 2022 Stats: 99 Tkl, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 1 FR 2023-01-02T03:15:08Z

Safety isn’t a huge spot of need, but the Lions could look to upgrade it if they felt as if they had access to a can’t-miss prospect. Robinson could end up being that guy to remember down the road.

Sam LaPorta, Iowa TE

The Lions might want to snag another young tight end in the draft, so the fact that the team got a sit-down with potential rising star Sam LaPorta is more than interesting to note.

LaPorta’s meeting with the Lions was said to be his first formal combine interview, and it was a memorable one as he explained to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire.

“(Campbell) had a big chaw in as soon as I walked in, and that was a firm handshake for sure,” LaPorta said of the meeting in Risdon’s piece.

The tight end isn’t a prolific college pass catcher, having hauled in just five touchdowns and 1,786 yards in his career. He is gritty and tough as the tape shows, however, and could have more to give on offense.

Sam LaPorta Highlights NFL Tight End Prospect Sam LaPorta Highlights 2023-01-20T18:14:06Z

LaPorta could also impact the game as a blocker, as most tight ends from Iowa translate well to the NFL with regards to that. LaPorta had an impressive combine for himself running a 4.7 40 yard dash and showing off his athleticism. Remember this name at a key position for Detroit.

Noah Sewell, Oregon LB

Lions football is a family affair already for Noah Sewell, which is why it wasn’t surprising that Detroit got a combine sit-down with the linebacker.

Also Penei Sewell’s brother, the idea of playing for the Lions clearly already appeals to the defensive thumper, who spoke at length on Wednesday, March 1 about what a blessing it would be to play in Detroit:

.@B1essah on the prospect of reuniting with big brother @peneisewell58 in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/RaDWrW8Gmf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 1, 2023

“If I get to play with my brother, it would be truly a blessing. Never heard of two brothers on the same team at once, but it would be a blessing,” Sewell said at the NFL Combine.

With 218 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for-loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles, it’s clear Sewell can move around the field and wreak plenty of havoc on defense. To that end, he could be a smart addition for Detroit.

Noah Sewell 2022 Highlights | Oregon LB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect One of the top LBs in this year's draft 2022 Stats: 55 Tkl, 1.5 Sacks, 1 FR, 1 INT 2022-12-01T03:57:15Z

Sewell was also voted an AP all PAC-12 second-teamer at linebacker, which proved his overall worth on the field.

The Lions defense needs as many playmakers as possible on defense, and Sewell would add another dangerous element to Detroit for the future.