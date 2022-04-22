Bold Prediction Has Lions Taking Possible ‘All-Pro’ With Top Pick

The Detroit Lions have under a week to go until they have to make a decision in the NFL draft, and the debate has been raging intensely for months about what to do.

What position will the Lions go with when everything is said and done? Countless experts have cast their votes and made their opinions heard while the rumor mill seems to have endlessly churned over the winter. With spring finally here, things are narrowing down more than a bit for the team.

Pro Football Focus is pushing ever closer toward the start of the draft, and as a result, they are beginning to narrow things down and reveal some final predictions. Writer Anthony Treash put together a list of eight bold predictions he was revealing before the draft. One of his first revolved around the defensive line, and Treash’s belief that three of those players will come off the board quickly in the draft.

Specifically, he writes that Thibodeaux lands in Detroit “appears likely,” and might be a quality move even if he isn’t amongst a “refined” pass rusher.

“Thibodeaux boasts all the tools NFL teams desire on the edge and showed improvement throughout his college career. If he can continue on that path of refinement, he can be an NFL All-Pro,” Treash wrote.

Considering what folks have said about Thibodeaux in the process, it would be something if he became an All-Pro player in the league, and it could be a bold prediction to say that as well. Either way, things could be coming into clearer focus for the Lions as the draft process winds down.

Defensive Line Feeling Like Good Bet for Lions

There’s been rumors that the Lions would look to different spots on the field in terms of their second-overall selection, and many have assumed the quarterback spot could be in-play for the team when all is said and done, while others have seen different places on defense potentially in focus such as cornerback and safety. While the needs at all of those spots could certainly be debated, it’s felt for a long time that the Lions have an opportunity to beef up one of their biggest weaknesses in recent memory and select an elite defensive lineman. Within the first five picks, three of those players could be available, meaning at the very least two will be on the board for the Lions to choose between if they stay at their pick.

Detroit’s defense needs to find a way to get tougher up front and rush the passer better. To that end, some sort of edge rusher would figure to be on the menu for the team with their top selection. As much as the other spots feel like needs, they could also be window dressing for the team’s real important spot up front. Predicting the Lions to pick a defensive lineman doesn’t seem like a foolish move at all.

Thibodeaux’s Stats & Highlights

Thibodeaux is an interesting prospect considering his penchant for getting to the quarterback and making big plays up front. Coming into this season, Thibodeaux had collected 90 career tackles, 14 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss thus far in his college career. In 2021, he followed that up with a decent year given 49 tackles, 7 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his top work on the field:





It’s obvious that Thibodeaux has the physical tools to be great, and as a result, many believe he could be in play for the Lions and should be the pick for the team when everything gets settled. If it’s the case, he could be elite once he gets in the NFL as well.

