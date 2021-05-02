PFF Gives Lions Exceptional Grade for 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have finished off the 2021 NFL Draft, and their work has opened the eyes of plenty of folks around the league now that their class is complete.

After the draft, the grades have begun to roll in for the team, and if there’s one theme, it’s that the Lions had one of the better classes in the NFL this season.

Interestingly enough, one of the highest grades on the internet comes from Pro Football Focus. The site graded every class in the league, and the Lions cashed in on an A- from the site as their final mark.

Why the high grade? The site not only liked the team landing Penei Sewell, but the upgrades they made to their defensive line as well as cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. The solid work on defense as well as what the Lions did on the offensive side.

Most folks think the Lions did well, but an A- might be one of the higher grades the team has been mentioned as having in recent memory. It’s a new era in Detroit, and clearly Brad Holmes is doing some exceptional work to start off his tenure.

Why Lions Earned High Grade for Draft

On paper, this is one of the better drafts of the 2021 year in the league. The Lions checked off need after need with players that are athletes, solid players and solid people. This was a foundational draft for the Lions, and if that was the case, the house is looking like it is going to be built to last. Trenches, defense, a few flash players on offense and all-around good football players is the theme of this draft. It was solid top to bottom for the Lions, who scored in a big way to start and carried that theme throughout.

Lions 2021 NFL Draft Recap

Detroit came into the draft and was wide open for the most part after selecting Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft and even after Levi Onwuzurike in the second-round. In the third-round, the Lions selected defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. Day three, the Lions picked wideout Amon-Ra St.Brown and linebacker Derrick Barnes. Finally, the team closed out their draft by grabbing running back Jermar Jefferson in the seventh-round. Sewell’s addition feels huge given what the team needs, as are the defensive fill-ins at key spots.

No matter whether it was offense or defense, the Lions seemed to fill their needs very confidently as the weekend rolled on. The class had good balance, and now, it will get a chance to see more upgrades with the undrafted free agent class.

The team’s first draft with a new regime seems to be off to a good start in the minds of many league experts. Now, it will be on the players to show what they’ve got and live up to these high marks they have been provided early on.

