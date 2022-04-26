PFF Reveals Their Top 6 Best 2022 NFL Draft Fits for Lions

Soon, the Detroit Lions will be making moves to shore up needs as well as add players to the mix for the future, and as always, as the process winds down, the key questions become who fits the team best when all is said and done.

Everyone it seems has a unique take on that answer, but some sites are taking to pairing things down additionally as the process presses on. Specifically, Pro Football Focus took their stabs at analyzing Detroit’s draft decisions and what the best fits and moves for the team would be ahead of the draft.

The piece believes the Lions need a quarterback, linebacker and wideout most in the 2022 draft. In terms of early fits, they see a few in UNC’s Sam Howell, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and North Dakota State’s Christian Watkins. With regard to late fits, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah and SMU wideout Danny Gray are called possible solid additions.

Statistically and otherwise, these players do stand up for Detroit in the process. Here’s a look at more about why that’s the case.

Howell, Dean and Watkins Could Be Accessible to Detroit

Debating need of these positions is one thing, but debating fit of the players at them is another entirely. Any of these players could be top fits for Detroit given their talent and other variables.

With Howell, he is an interesting potential quarterback selection for the team. He had thrown for 7,227 yards in his career and 68 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions entering this season. In 2021, Howell threw for 3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns. As a result, he trended toward being one of the better pro prospects, and was someone the Lions coached at the Senior Bowl. No longer is he considered a top selection, but could be lurking as a potential second-round pick. Filling the need then could be more palatable for Detroit.

Dean could be had late in the first-round or early in the second-round of the draft. He had a solid career with the Bulldogs putting up 168 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 7 passes defended to go with 3 forced fumbles. The tape shows what an explosive athlete he is on the field, something he routinely was able to do with Georgia en-route to their elite season on the field in 2021-22. The Lions need linebacker help and Dean figures as best in class.

As one of the top risers in the process at wideout, Watkins put on a show at the combine showing off his major receiving skills as well as his speed. He looks like a complete player, so if he is around with this selection, the Lions need to pounce to sign him up. While playing for North Dakota, Watson put up huge numbers as well with 2,134 yards and 14 touchdowns. That speed and playmaking would serve Detroit’s defense well.

All of these players represent sound fits for the Lions at their various roster spots. Deciding on how to value them properly will be the goal of the team during the draft.

Asamoah Could Represent Lions’ Best ‘Late Fit’

In terms of the group PFF speculates as late options, the best could end up being Asamoah, a hard-hitting linebacker that figures a solid fit for Detroit’s needy defense.

The linebacker is one of the most explosive players in the class given his combination of speed and athleticism, and whatever team picks Asamoah will have to find a way to harness his talent. Statistically, Asamoah is a guy who has the ability to put up numbers as his career has shown. With Oklahoma, Asamoah put up 168 stats and 5 sacks to go with 12 tackles for loss.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights while playing for the Sooners:

Play

Brian Asamoah 2021 Highlights | Oklahoma LB | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Sure-tackling LB from the Big 12 2021 Stats: 80 Tackles, 1 sacks, 2 FF 2022-01-28T23:15:13Z

If PFF is right and the Lions could land Asamoah later, that could represent a huge victory for the team. He could give the Lions some punch at the key spot on defense and figure as a potential steal for the team in time given his solid attributes.

All told, there are several players to like, but these names do represent solid fits for Detroit in the process to remember.

