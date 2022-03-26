Poll Reveals Favorite Choice for Lions Fanbase With Top Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions fanbase has known for a while their team would be in the market for a top draft pick in 2022, and as a result, they have had time to study up on what the period might look like for their team.

As a result, folks have become set in their ways about what they think has to happen in next month’s draft. While a quarterback is surging into focus lately, Most folks have been consistent in wanting to see a defender, specifically Michigan’s defensive end Aidan Hutchinson thanks not only to his talent but his local pedigree.

That fact was confirmed by a new poll and survey that was conducted by Bookies.com and oddsmaker Adam Thompson. In a piece, Thompson revealed that according to a survey of 287 Lions fans conducted in early March, 62% of folks responding identified Hutchinson as their ideal top pick for Detroit. Coming in second position was Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux with 21% of the vote. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton generated 12% of the vote while “other” placed at 5% of responses.

Clearly, some fans are all-in on the idea of Hutchinson coming to anchor Detroit’s defensive front. They will probably have to hope that Jacksonville passes on him with the top pick, however.

Quarterback Surging as Draft Desire Within Lions Fanbase

While defense might rule the day in the minds of some, offense is a major target for the team as well, and fans see the need for a top player at quarterback. Specifically, Malik Willis, who got on the field and made moves during his pro day. That also got folks sparked up and talking who follow the Lions. Most see the quarterback as potentially in-play for the team now given what played out during the pro day, and it’s a fact that scares some Lions fans like Adam Rank given how good Willis could be once he gets into the pros.

I'm growing more and more concerned Malik Willis is going to end up with the Lions. Dude is going to be a nightmare for opposing teams. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 22, 2022

Even Detroit native and Lions fan Ryan Field was buzzing about the chance of Willis to come to the team, as he was tweeting about that during the workout:

The Lions next QB…Malik Willis? pic.twitter.com/0aGpN7j2vs — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) March 22, 2022

As a result of this, fans have been admitting on Twitter that they are starting to get behind the idea of Willis to the Lions in the draft.

I'm starting to be all in on the Lions taking Malik Willis at 2 — DiehardDetroit (@DiehardDet) March 22, 2022

Could Willis go in the second-overall slot? That’s been a rumor up until now, but as Heavy.com’s Paul Esden learned when speaking with Trevor Sikkema of PFF, the rumor is something which has been out there regarding the quarterback being picked in the Detroit slot.

Some fans who were once of the mind that the Lions should avoid Willis now think that the team must select him early, and don’t really see it any other way.

I’ve been anti QB for the Lions until today. Malik Willis better go to the Lions at 2 — Kenny Eaton (@TheKennyEaton) March 22, 2022

Add it all up and it certainly feels as if the buzz is trending toward the Lions perhaps being interested in Willis. If the team isn’t, it’s pretty clear that some of their most ardent fans would prefer they strongly consider the quarterback this April, something that isn’t necessarily reflected in the results of that poll.

Lions 2022 Draft Pick Could Come Down to Defense vs. Quarterback

The Lions will like what Hutchinson brings to the table, so much that they could even swing a deal to move up to grab him according to recent rumors. Additionally, there will be other names on that side of the ball the team will consider such as Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker and Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner. The team may also have a quarterback in its crosshairs, specifically Liberty’s Malik Willis. Detroit could also trade down for a team looking to move up for any number of reasons, allowing them a chance to get more draft picks for the future while potentially also acquiring one of these players.

No matter if Hutchinson is on the board or not, the debate will likely come down to defense or quarterback for the team. The way the Lions decide to go will likely shape their franchise for the immediate future. Safe to say many will be thrilled if somehow the team gets their hands on Hutchinson.

