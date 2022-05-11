Analyst Loves Lions Adding Draft’s ‘Top Defensive, Offensive’ Players

For many reasons, the experts believe the Detroit Lions enjoyed one of the better draft classes of the 2022 offseason. Since the draft played out, its overall depth has been the focus of many complements from the Detroit perspective.

Still, perhaps the biggest reason for the overall success of the Lions draft will be the team’s selections in the first-round. Detroit scored with both defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and wideout Jameson Williams, which is a fact that many could be overlooking. To NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, however, it’s quite simple.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Pelissero, in a recent segment on Good Morning Football, proclaimed Detroit as the biggest winners in the 2022 NFL draft due mostly to the fact that the Lions ended up with a tandem of Hutchinson and Williams with a pair of first-round picks, players that could be tops on both sides of the ball for 2022.

“How often does an NFL team walk away with maybe the best offensive player and best defensive player in the draft? So they get Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker goes one to Jacksonville, the Lions can’t even contain themselves. They turn in the card like five seconds later. They get no time for anyone talking about them on TV because they know Hutchinson’s obviously the guy. Then, Brad Holmes starts making calls to come back up. They end up trading up with their division rivals the (Minnesota) Vikings going to 12 to get Jameson Williams, who but for the ACL injury sustained in the college football playoff might have been the first wide receiver drafted and quite possibly would have been looked at across the league as the best wide receiver in the draft,” Pelissero said.

As Pelissero would go on to explain, both players checked off massive needs in Detroit, which is significant for the Lions and their future on the field.

“Two huge needs for the Lions, Hutchinson will bring the attitude they want to bring to their defense this year. Williams, obviously they had no receivers a year ago. Two big pickups for them and they were aggressive doing it,” he explained.

Detroit’s aggression in the draft room may pay off quickly if this duo finds a way to dominate early on. That could lead to a fast turnaround, and a draft that is revered as one of the NFL’s best historically if it transforms the team into a winner.

Hutchinson, Williams Will Be Centerpieces for Lions

It isn’t wrong for Pelissero to proclaim the Lions big winners because of the players they added specifically in the first-round this year. The Lions are going to build around Hutchinson and Williams in addition to Penei Sewell up front on the offensive side, a 2021 pick of the team. Those three players do represent a trio of some of the best of the best players the team could have selected within the last two drafts and an obvious spot where the team can be seen as sure to make a turnaround in terms of play in the coming months and years.

If Hutchinson and Williams play big roles in 2022, the Lions could be seen as an easy bet to turn things around on the field significantly. They might even be able to dramatically alter the direction of their franchise right off the bat and begin to turn the corner on a rebuild.

Recapping Detroit’s Stellar 2022 Draft

The Lions draft class has been generating almost universal praise since it finished, and not just for the top players. In round one, Detroit started strong with Hutchinson from Michigan, who will be a slam-dunk fit for the defense as well as a hit locally given he grew up in town. After that, the Lions traded up for wideout Jameson Williams, who should add a dynamic element to their offense. Day two brought the team some more defensive help with gritty and classy Josh Paschal, who may also have a future in acting. Super athletic safety Kirby Joseph closed out the day, and should contend for a role quickly in the Motor City on a needy defense. During day three, the Lions added Mitchell, a tight end from Virginia Tech, Rodriguez, an Oklahoma State linebacker and Houston, a Jackson State linebacker. Lucas, a cornerback from Arizona State, was the team’s final selection. Already, Rodriguez is seen as a potential steal.

If the Lions are going to be a fast success, it will likely be because of Hutchinson and Williams. Should those two develop as hoped, the Lions will be in excellent shape in terms of kick-starting a new future for Detroit football.

That’s just what Pelissero could see happening given the value each player represents in the draft.

READ NEXT: Top Lions Roster Battles to Watch After 2022 Draft