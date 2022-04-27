Lions Revealed as ‘Team To Watch’ With Intriguing Draft Trades

While the trade market in any NFL draft is always ever-changing, the 2022 market has taken some interesting turns in recent months, especially as it relates to the Detroit Lions.

So far, the Lions haven’t been seen as an active participant in the trade market, in spite of general manager Brad Holmes making a recent decree that he would consider trades pre-draft and was open for business. Most took this to mean the team would move back and rightfully so, but what about a move in the other direction at some point?

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

A trade up could be a possibility, especially for the team later on in the draft. That’s just one of the rumors making the rounds late stages before the draft begins. According to Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic in a round table, it’s worth watching the Lions for a move as draft night moves on.

“The Lions covet a number of defenders who are likely to go well before their second first-round choice at No. 32. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Detroit find a way to package assets in search of a higher second first-round pick in 2022 to go along with its top pick at No. 2,” Baumgardner wrote. He also hypothesized a possible move back from 32 for more selections.

It might be impossible or unlikely for the Lions to deal their second-overall pick, but trading up from pick 32 for a player they love slipping would make sense, as would a trade back for more picks from 32, depending on what the board looks like at the time. To that end, it’s probably the spot the Lions will want to watch closest for a move on Thursday.

Lions Have Been Rumored to Eye Trades Up

As it relates to what the Lions could do, there was a rumor making the rounds a few weeks back courtesy of Dane Brugler of The Athletic that would shake things up considerably. According to Brugler as Chris Burke tweeted about, a rumbling has surfaced that the Lions could deal up to ensure they could select Hutchinson.

“Travon Walker would make a lot of sense with, especially, the timeline the Lions are on. … You can afford to pick a guy who doesn’t need to be Rookie of the Year but, by year two, you’re expecting him to be an impact guy for you. That’s certainly a realistic trajectory." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 25, 2022

Still, the likelihood of this happening feels slim at this point for the team. Instead of giving up picks that could be used for the team’s rebuild, the Lions could simply stay put with the second-overall selection and select another solid edge rusher in Oregon’s Kavyon Thibodeaux. Detroit could also consider Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker at the spot, or they could trade back a bit and try to land Jermaine Johnson II from Florida State.

Additionally, the team could simply wait and see if they get lucky and Hutchinson slips, which is seeming more possible by the day. To this end, it makes more sense that the team would move forward with their second pick if the move dictates.

Lions Instructed to Deal Back From 32 By Bleacher Report

In terms of a trade, many folks believe the Lions should deal backward to give themselves a chance of picking up more selections in the draft. That possible move was hinted to by Bleacher Report and writer Michelle Bruton in a piece detailing every team’s top possible draft trade. As Bruton says, the Lions should be eager to try and gain more selection from a team that is desperate to come up, perhaps trying to get a slipping quarterback.

As she wrote, “the Lions could afford to slightly delay their second selection in order to get another pick that could turn into a contributor.”

Detroit picks 34th and by adding other second-round selections, they could maximize their return on this draft. The team feels destined to pick second-overall, but fans shouldn’t fall asleep after that card is turned in. Other moves could be on the horizon quickly.

READ NEXT: Heavy NFL Front Office Guru Reveals Top Players Lions Should Select