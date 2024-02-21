Lions Find Top CB Prospect in Proposed ‘Dream’ Trade

It’s no secret the Detroit Lions need help at cornerback. They finished 27th in the NFL in passing yards allowed last season, and three of their top four cornerbacks in terms of snaps from 2023 are unrestricted free agents.

To fill that need, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed the Lions making a drastic move. Not in free agency, but a trade up in the first round for perhaps Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Knox named the Lions jumping up the draft board for Arnold, his college teammate Kool-Aid McKinstry or Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell, the dream trade scenario for Detroit.

“While the Lions can afford to target a top cover corner in free agency, getting one on a rookie contract would be preferable. Star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is already extension-eligible, and Detroit will likely want to extend quarterback Jared Goff sooner than later,” wrote Knox.

“Landing one of this year’s top corner prospects at 29th overall will be difficult, though.

“The Lions appear to be only be a couple pieces away from being a legitimate Super Bowl team. Parting with additional draft capital to jump up and secure one of them would be worth it.”

Knox did not specify how high he’d suggest the Lions trade up for a top cornerback. But the Lions possess four picks in the top 100. That’s third-most in the NFL this year, which could allow Detroit to move up on Day 1.