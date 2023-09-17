Lions Fans Outraged Over ‘Missed’ Seahawks’ Holding Penalty on Game-Winning TD

In Week 1, Detroit Lions fans voiced their displeasure over the NFL officials’ failure to call false start penalties on Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Detroit fans had another beef with officials in Week 2.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith found wideout Tyler Lockett for the game-winning touchdown on the first possession of overtime. Lockett touched the ball to the pylon for the winning score to cap off 37-31 Seattle victory, which was a seesaw affair the entire afternoon.

But many fans argued on Twitter that the game shouldn’t have ended with Lockett’s touchdown.

Seahawks right tackle Jake Curhan appeared to hold defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to prevent the second-year defender from reaching Smith before he could release the ball. However, no official did threw a flag.

Absolutely a missed holding call on the Seahawks. Allows them to beat the Lions. — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) September 17, 2023

Is this holding?pic.twitter.com/vqz2LhESO6 — Ball on the Brain Podcast (@BOTB_POD) September 17, 2023

Seahawks Avoid Holding Penalty on Game-Winning Touchdown

Fans on Twitter get the benefit from seeing plays from every angle. With that advantage and the benefit of hindsight, it’s pretty clear that Curhan impeded Hutchinson’s progress to Smith by hooking his arm high by the pass rusher’s neck.

That’s the definition of a holding penalty.

Obviously, that’s what Lions fans expressed on Twitter immediately after the game. Other NFL fans on the social media app also agreed that the touchdown should have been called back because of a penalty.

Can someone please tell my why this isn’t holding?? @Lions pic.twitter.com/voDLkhsZSz — Adrian (@Sosaguy) September 17, 2023

Don’t worry Lions fans, I’m sure this loss won’t hurt as bad when the NFL Referees issue an apology and admit they totally botched this non holding call here… horrible way to end the game pic.twitter.com/RCX5fBMHgw — Pat Boyle (@PatBoyle44) September 17, 2023

Are we just going to ignore holding on Hutchinson now? Two weeks in a row! Lions get screwed by the refs again!!!! @NFL @Lions pic.twitter.com/tZdTRLBUPA — Mo'Town Playbook (@MoTownPlaybook) September 17, 2023

Fox Sports color commentator Greg Olsen, who is quickly becoming one of the best NFL game analysts in the business, argued that officials typically like players to determine the outcome of games rather than their calls.

Of course, the flip side of that argument is by not calling a penalty when the play obvious needs one, the officials are indirectly impacting the game.

For the Lions, the non-call was obviously had a huge negative impact. With no penalty, the touchdown stood, and Detroit’s offense didn’t get the touch the ball in overtime.

Lions’ Dan Campbell Addresses No Holding Penalty Against Aidan Hutchinson

If Lions head coach Dan Campbell was upset about the officials not calling a holding penalty on the final play, he didn’t show it in his postgame press conference.

“To me, it should never come down to that,” Campbell told reporters when asked about the officiating in the game. “So, I’m not using that. I’m not using any of them.”