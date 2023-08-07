Lions Sign 8-Year NFL Journeyman, Release Long Snapper

The Detroit Lions made two roster moves on August 7.

The Lions announced on Twitter that they signed veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart. In a corresponding move, the team released long snapper Jake McQuaide.

Detroit also waived wide receiver Tom Kennedy with an injury settlement.

Hart played 15 games for the Buffalo Bills last season. He is entering his ninth year in the NFL.

Bobby Hart Earned NFL Career After Becoming 7th-Round Pick

No one really expected Hart to last nine seasons in the league.

The New York Giants drafted the Florida State offensive lineman in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft. If Hart was going to make the team after training camp, the expectation was he was going to need to move inside to guard.

But Hart mostly stayed at tackle for his rookie season. He played in nine games for the Giants in 2015, lining up for 92 offensive snaps at right tackle and 53 snaps at right guard. Hart made his first career start in Week 13 against the New York Jets.

Hart spent three seasons with the Giants. In his second year, he started 13 games, all of which at right tackle. Hart then made seven starts at right tackle in 2017.

Over the next three seasons, he became a regular starter for the Cincinnati Bengals. Hart started 45 games from 2018-20. He played all of those contests at right tackle.

Hart has spent the past two seasons with the Bills and Tennessee Titans. He made one start for the Titans in 2021.

Last season, the Bills mostly used Hart as an extra offensive lineman in heavy formations. He lined up in a traditional offensive lineman position at left guard and left tackle for 28 combined snaps.

With the addition of Hart, the Lions have another depth offensive lineman with a lot of experience. During his eight years of experience, Hart has made 67 NFL starts.

While he’s mostly played right tackle, he’s appeared at multiple positions during his career.

Hart will compete with a plethora of offensive lineman for the rest of Lions training camp to earn a roster spot. Including Hart, Detroit has 19 offensive linemen on its 90-man roster.

Lions Long Snapper Competition

To make room for Hart, the Lions cut McQuaide, which signals that Detroit’s competition at long snapper is complete.

The Lions signed McQuide on March 20 to compete with the team’s current long snapper, Scott Daly.

An undrafted free agent from Notre Dame, Daly has served as Detroit’s long snapper the past two seasons.

“Daly has done a good job since he’s been here, but last season I felt like personally, and him and I have talked about this, but I felt like personally he didn’t make the step forward that we wanted to see from him from the year before,” Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp told reporters on August 5. “We thought he got better, but he could get better at a faster rate and sometimes competition helps accelerate that process.”

Apparently, Daly has improved enough to keep his job another season.

Daly began his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but he never played in a regular season game for Dallas.

Because the Lions released Kennedy with an injury settlement, Detroit will continue to pay the receiver as long as he is expected to be out. But he will not be eligible to sign with another NFL team.